INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Court of Appeals has upheld a DeKalb County judge’s ruling that a convicted double killer who received a 100-year sentence for murdering his mother and stepfather did not receive what, in effect, was a life sentence without parole.
Aaron Brown was 16 years old on Feb. 6, 1994, when he shot and killed Elizabeth Ann Grueb and Jeffrey E. Grueb at 3068 C.R. 45, three miles east of Waterloo. He pleaded guilty to two counts of murder and received a 50-year sentence on each count, for a total of 100 years in prison. He was sentenced Dec. 16, 1994.
Brown filed a petition arguing that court rulings have found the imposition of a “de facto life sentence” upon a juvenile was improper when the juvenile status was not weighed at sentencing.
In September last year, DeKalb Circuit Judge Kurt Grimm granted a motion for summary judgment filed by DeKalb County Prosecutor ClaraMary Winebrenner against Brown’s request.
In its ruling filed Wednesday, the Court of Appeals upheld Grimm’s decision, finding he did not err in granting the state’s motion.
The Court of Appeals noted that Grimm found Brown did not receive a mandatory life sentence, nor did he receive a sentence that precluded parole.
Grimm found that due to Brown’s eligibility for parole and good-time credit, Brown potentially could be released from prison when he is in his early 60s.
“He did not receive a life sentence without parole. He did not receive a de facto life sentence without parole. He did not receive a de facto life sentence where the opportunity for parole or release is merely illusory,” Grimm noted in granting the state’s motion, and the Court of Appeals agreed.
