Today
9:30-11:30 a.m. — Community Center of Caring food pantry, 113 W. 5th St., Auburn. Drive-through until further notice.
6:30-8 p.m. — Brianna’s Hope Addiction Recovery Support Group, First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
Wednesday
1:30-3:30 p.m. — Community Center of Caring food pantry, 113 W. 5th St., Auburn. Drive-through until further notice.
6 p.m. — Garrett VFW Post 1892, 118, N. Cowen St., auxiliary meeting.
Thursday
1:30-6:30 p.m. — American Red Cross blood drive, New Hope Christian Center, 900 S. Wayne St., Waterloo; schedule a donation appointment by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Friday
1:30-3 p.m. — A Better Life — Brianna’s Hope, substance abuse recovery and support group meeting, Meese Chapel United Methodist Church, 2906 C.R. 60, Auburn. To meet by video conference, email brad.sisk@inumc.org.
8 p.m. — Classic City Karaoke, Garrett Eagles, 220 S. Randolph Street, open to the public.
Saturday
8-10:30 a.m. — Waffle bacon breakfast, Pleasant Chapel Church of the Brethren, 1993 C.R. 8, Ashley, freewill donation.
9-11 a.m. — Cars & Coffee on the plaza at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum, 1600 Wayne St., Auburn; car enthusiasts of all types including hobby, custom, antique and performance automobiles are invited to bring their cars to the free cruise-in. Free coffee will be provided by the 9th Street Brew Coffee House of Auburn, and doughnuts will be available from Tom’s Donuts.
4-7 p.m. — Tri-Lakes Lions Club Fish & Tenderloin Fry, Tri-Lakes Lions Hall, 2935 E. Colony Ave., Columbia City. Drive-through only. Complete meal or meat only, $10 each. Quart of potato salad, $5.
Tuesday, April 20
9:30-11:30 a.m. — Community Center of Caring food pantry, 113 W. 5th St., Auburn. Drive-through until further notice.
4:30-7:30 p.m. — Taco Tuesday carry-out dinners, Heritage Hall, Garrett Presbyterian Church, 221 S. Franklin St., Garrett. Carry-out dinners from Los Cabos Mexican Grill.
6:30-8 p.m. — Brianna’s Hope Addiction Recovery Support Group, First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
Wednesday, April 21
1:30-3:30 p.m. — Community Center of Caring food pantry, 113 W. 5th St., Auburn. Drive-through until further notice.
Thursday, April 22
3-7 p.m. — Rummage sale, Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 500 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Friday, April 23
9 a.m.-5 p.m. — Rummage sale, Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 500 E. 7th St., Auburn.
1:30-3 p.m. — A Better Life — Brianna’s Hope, substance abuse recovery and support group meeting, Meese Chapel United Methodist Church, 2906 C.R. 60, Auburn. To meet by video conference, email brad.sisk@inumc.org.
Saturday, April 24
9-11 a.m. — Rummage sale, Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 500 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Monday, April 26
1-6 p.m. — American Red Cross blood drive, Eckhart Public Library, 603 S Jackson St., Auburn; schedule a donation appointment by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Tuesday, April 27
9:30-11:30 a.m. — Community Center of Caring food pantry, 113 W. 5th St., Auburn. Drive-through until further notice.
6:30-7:30 p.m. — Northern Indiana Grandparents Support Group, Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St. Denise Wells of the Northeastern Center will speak about mental health and emotional needs of children at this time. Grandparents who are involved with raising their grandchildren or great-grandchildren are welcome.
6:30-8 p.m. — Brianna’s Hope Addiction Recovery Support Group, First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
Wednesday, April 28
1:30-3:30 p.m. — Community Center of Caring food pantry, 113 W. 5th St., Auburn. Drive-through until further notice.
6 p.m. — Garrett VFW Post 1892, 118, N. Cowen St., post meeting.
Thursday, April 29
5:30-8:30 p.m. — Classic Car Concert Series, free outdoor music at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum, 1600 Wayne St., with music starting at 6 p.m.; featuring Whoa, Man!; concert-goers are encouraged to show off their cars and bring blankets and lawn chairs for seating.
Friday, April 30
1:30-3 p.m. — A Better Life — Brianna’s Hope, substance abuse recovery and support group meeting, Meese Chapel United Methodist Church, 2906 C.R. 60, Auburn. To meet by video conference, email brad.sisk@inumc.org.
Saturday, May 1
4-7 p.m. — Homemade beef and noodle dinner, Jackson Township Fire Hall, 3390 C.R. 60 south of Auburn. The event is a fundraiser for the historic Jackson Center Grange Hall restoration project. The meal includes homemade beef and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, applesauce, homemade pie and drink for a freewill donation. One-pound packages of noodles also will be available for sale during the dinner. The grange hall will be open from 3:30-7 p.m. for people to see before the restoration project begins.
Tuesday, May 4
9:30-11:30 a.m. — Community Center of Caring food pantry, 113 W. 5th St., Auburn. Drive-through until further notice.
6:30-8 p.m. — Brianna’s Hope Addiction Recovery Support Group, First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
Wednesday, May 5
1:30-3:30 p.m. — Community Center of Caring food pantry, 113 W. 5th St., Auburn. Drive-through until further notice.
Friday, May 7
1:30-3 p.m. — A Better Life — Brianna’s Hope, substance abuse recovery and support group meeting, Meese Chapel United Methodist Church, 2906 C.R. 60, Auburn. To meet by video conference, email brad.sisk@inumc.org.
Saturday, May 8
4-7 p.m. — Chicken noodle dinner, fundraiser for Alliance Industries, Inc., D.A.D.D., DeKalb County Horsemen’s Association, 5873 C.R. 427, Auburn. To-go available with pick-up. Dine-in available with limited seating. Freewill donation.
Tuesday, May 11
9:30-11:30 a.m. — Community Center of Caring food pantry, 113 W. 5th St., Auburn. Drive-through until further notice.
4:30-6:30 p.m. — DeKalb County Non-Profit Fair at the YMCA of DeKalb County, 533 North St., Auburn; learn more about local non-profits serving DeKalb County; no charge for admission.
6:30-8 p.m. — Brianna’s Hope Addiction Recovery Support Group, First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
Wednesday, May 12
1:30-3:30 p.m. — Community Center of Caring food pantry, 113 W. 5th St., Auburn. Drive-through until further notice.
6 p.m. — Garrett VFW Post 1892, 118, N. Cowen St., auxiliary meeting.
Friday, May 14
1:30-3 p.m. — A Better Life — Brianna’s Hope, substance abuse recovery and support group meeting, Meese Chapel United Methodist Church, 2906 C.R. 60, Auburn. To meet by video conference, email brad.sisk@inumc.org.
Saturday, May 15
9-11 a.m. — Cars & Coffee on the plaza at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum, 1600 Wayne St., Auburn; car enthusiasts of all types including hobby, custom, antique and performance automobiles are invited to bring their cars to the free cruise-in. Free coffee will be provided by the 9th Street Brew Coffee House of Auburn, and doughnuts will be available from Tom's Donuts.
Tuesday, May 18
9:30-11:30 a.m. — Community Center of Caring food pantry, 113 W. 5th St., Auburn. Drive-through until further notice.
4:30-7:30 p.m. — Taco Tuesday carry-out dinners, Heritage Hall, Garrett Presbyterian Church, 221 S. Franklin St., Garrett. Carry-out dinners from Los Cabos Mexican Grill.
6:30-8 p.m. — Brianna’s Hope Addiction Recovery Support Group, First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
Wednesday, May 19
1:30-3:30 p.m. — Community Center of Caring food pantry, 113 W. 5th St., Auburn. Drive-through until further notice.
Friday, May 21
1:30-3 p.m. — A Better Life — Brianna’s Hope, substance abuse recovery and support group meeting, Meese Chapel United Methodist Church, 2906 C.R. 60, Auburn. To meet by video conference, email brad.sisk@inumc.org.
Tuesday, May 25
9:30-11:30 a.m. — Community Center of Caring food pantry, 113 W. 5th St., Auburn. Drive-through until further notice.
6:30-8 p.m. — Brianna’s Hope Addiction Recovery Support Group, First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
Wednesday, May 26
1:30-3:30 p.m. — Community Center of Caring food pantry, 113 W. 5th St., Auburn. Drive-through until further notice.
6 p.m. — Garrett VFW Post 1892, 118, N. Cowen St., post meeting.
May 27
5:30-8:30 p.m. — Classic Car Concert Series, free outdoor music at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum, 1600 Wayne St., with music starting at 6 p.m.; featuring Addison Agen; concert-goers are encouraged to show off their cars and bring blankets and lawn chairs for seating.
Friday, May 28
1:30-3 p.m. — A Better Life — Brianna’s Hope, substance abuse recovery and support group meeting, Meese Chapel United Methodist Church, 2906 C.R. 60, Auburn. To meet by video conference, email brad.sisk@inumc.org.
Tuesday, June 1
6:30-8 p.m. — Brianna’s Hope Addiction Recovery Support Group, First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
Friday, June 4
1:30-3 p.m. — A Better Life — Brianna’s Hope, substance abuse recovery and support group meeting, Meese Chapel United Methodist Church, 2906 C.R. 60, Auburn. To meet by video conference, email brad.sisk@inumc.org.
Tuesday, June 8
6:30-8 p.m. — Brianna’s Hope Addiction Recovery Support Group, First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
Friday, June 11
1:30-3 p.m. — A Better Life — Brianna’s Hope, substance abuse recovery and support group meeting, Meese Chapel United Methodist Church, 2906 C.R. 60, Auburn. To meet by video conference, email brad.sisk@inumc.org.
Tuesday, June 15
4:30-7:30 p.m. — Taco Tuesday carry-out dinners, Heritage Hall, Garrett Presbyterian Church, 221 S. Franklin St., Garrett. Carry-out dinners from Los Cabos Mexican Grill.
6:30-8 p.m. — Brianna’s Hope Addiction Recovery Support Group, First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
Friday, June 18
1:30-3 p.m. — A Better Life — Brianna’s Hope, substance abuse recovery and support group meeting, Meese Chapel United Methodist Church, 2906 C.R. 60, Auburn. To meet by video conference, email brad.sisk@inumc.org.
Saturday, June 19
9-11 a.m. — Cars & Coffee on the plaza at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum, 1600 Wayne St., Auburn; car enthusiasts of all types including hobby, custom, antique and performance automobiles are invited to bring their cars to the free cruise-in. Free coffee will be provided by the 9th Street Brew Coffee House of Auburn, and doughnuts will be available from Tom’s Donuts.
Tuesday, June 22
6:30-8 p.m. — Brianna’s Hope Addiction Recovery Support Group, First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
Thursday, June 24
5:30-8:30 p.m. — Classic Car Concert Series, free outdoor music at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum, 1600 Wayne St., with music starting at 6 p.m.; featuring Night to Remember; concert-goers are encouraged to show off their cars and bring blankets and lawn chairs for seating.
Friday, June 25
1:30-3 p.m. — A Better Life — Brianna’s Hope, substance abuse recovery and support group meeting, Meese Chapel United Methodist Church, 2906 C.R. 60, Auburn. To meet by video conference, email brad.sisk@inumc.org.
Tuesday, June 29
6:30-8 p.m. — Brianna’s Hope Addiction Recovery Support Group, First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
Saturday, July 17
9-11 a.m. — Cars & Coffee on the plaza at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum, 1600 Wayne St., Auburn; car enthusiasts of all types including hobby, custom, antique and performance automobiles are invited to bring their cars to the free cruise-in. Free coffee will be provided by the 9th Street Brew Coffee House of Auburn, and doughnuts will be available from Tom’s Donuts.
Thursday, July 29
5:30-8:30 p.m. — Classic Car Concert Series, free outdoor music at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum, 1600 Wayne St., with music starting at 6 p.m.; featuring The Hubie Ashcraft Band; concert-goers are encouraged to show off their cars and bring blankets and lawn chairs for seating.
Saturday, Aug. 21
9-11 a.m. — Cars & Coffee on the plaza at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum, 1600 Wayne St., Auburn; car enthusiasts of all types including hobby, custom, antique and performance automobiles are invited to bring their cars to the free cruise-in. Free coffee will be provided by the 9th Street Brew Coffee House of Auburn, and doughnuts will be available from Tom’s Donuts.
Thursday, Aug. 26
5:30-8:30 p.m. — Classic Car Concert Series, free outdoor music at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum, 1600 Wayne St., with music starting at 6 p.m.; featuring Big Caddy Daddy; concert-goers are encouraged to show off their cars and bring blankets and lawn chairs for seating.
Saturday, Sept. 18
9-11 a.m. — Cars & Coffee on the plaza at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum, 1600 Wayne St., Auburn; car enthusiasts of all types including hobby, custom, antique and performance automobiles are invited to bring their cars to the free cruise-in. Free coffee will be provided by the 9th Street Brew Coffee House of Auburn, and doughnuts will be available from Tom’s Donuts.
