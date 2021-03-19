AUBURN — Three people suffered injuries in a two-vehicle collision Friday at 2:15 p.m. south of Auburn, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office reported.
One driver, Larry Chapman, 58, of Auburn, had a right arm abrasion. His passenger, Julie Chapman, 63, of Auburn, reported head pain. The other driver, Ericka Dissinger, 27, of New Haven, also had head pain. Parkview DeKalb EMS took all three to a hospital for treatment.
Police said Dissinger was traveling eastbound on C.R. 68 approaching C.R. 427. She reportedly told police that she attempted to stop for a stop sign, but was unable to do so. As her vehicle was passing through the intersection, the Chapmans’ car was heading southbound on C.R. 427, and Dissinger’s vehicle hit the Chapmans’ 2016 Ford Fusion in the front passenger side.
The Jackson Fire Department and Northeast Fire of Allen County also assisted at the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.