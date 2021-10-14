AUBURN — An Auburn man who faces multiple charges after he allegedly entered the YMCA Early Learning Center and attempted to kidnap a woman intends on presenting a defense of insanity, according to documents filed in DeKalb Superior Court I.
Matthew A. Burritt, 39, of the 1000 block of Irene Street, Auburn, has been charged with burglary resulting in bodily injury, a Level 3 felony; kidnapping with serious bodily injury, a Level 3 felony; escape, a Level 5 felony; and battery, a Class A misdemeanor.
Burritt’s attorney, Kevin Likes, filed a “notice of intent of insanity as a defense” Oct. 8.
A final pretrial conference is scheduled for Dec. 14 and a jury trial is set to take place Jan. 27-28.
Burritt is accused of climbing through a small window in the center’s reception area on June 22 and attempting to kidnap a woman, telling her he was there “to take her to God and that she needed to come with him,” police reported.
The center was locked down, the alleged victim was able to break free and used her key fob to get back into another area of the building, according to a police affidavit.
The woman told police Burritt left for a short period of time but came back in through the window and began pulling on the locked door that led to where the children were, the affidavit said.
Burritt forcibly broke the doors and gained access to the secured portion of the school, police said. The woman told police there were 107 children in the building at the time and they could have seen and heard the altercation.
Burritt grabbed the woman again and said, “You have to come with me. I need to take you to God,” according to the affidavit.
Burritt was placed into custody by officers at the scene, but temporarily escaped before being captured by Taser deployment, according to a police news release issued at the time of the alleged incident.
