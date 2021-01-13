FORT WAYNE — Special Olympics Indiana and Special Olympics Allen County will host their annual Polar Plunge on Saturday, Feb. 13, at Metea County Park in northeast Fort Wayne.
Organizers said this fun and safe event involves of individuals and companies from all over northeast Indiana, raising funds through pledges and donations for the chance to take a “plunge” into the freezing cold water and prove they are “Freezin’ for a Reason.”
The event raises money for state and local Special Olympics programs and generates awareness of the power of Special Olympics, which allows children and adults with intellectual disabilities to live active lives through inclusion, socialization, exercise and friendly competition.
More than 18,000 athletes participate in at least one sport through Special Olympics Indiana. The 2020 plunge boasted record numbers in terms of plungers and funds raised. More than 250 plungers participated, and donations exceeded $54,000, doubling 2019 numbers.
To be a plunger, people can register online at soindiana.org/polar-plunge, raise a minimum of $75 in pledges, and show up at Metea County Park, 8401 Union Chapel Road, at the assigned time on Feb. 13 to take a quick, but exhilarating, plunge into the ice-cold lake water.
For the this year’s event, precautions are in place to adhere to county and state Board of Health guidelines, including limiting attendance and sizes of groups, eliminating spectators and the pre-event ceremonies and after-party, spacing plunge groups in waves in terms of timing and physical distancing, monitoring the health of participants, and more.
Special Olympics Indiana has introduced two new virtual options. One is a Polar Plunge Run, where participants raise money to run a 5K or 10K on behalf of Special Olympics. The other is a virtual plunger program where participants can “be an angel for Special Olympics and earn their wings” by raising money and then dressing up and/or making a snow angel.
Special Olympics is encouraging as many businesses, organizations and schools as possible to get involved by putting together teams of plungers (virtual or in-person) or by nominating one lucky person to serve as their plunge representative and helping them raise funds.
For more information, people can contact event chair Jake Pickett at 402-9633, by email at jake.s.pickett@gmail.com, or online by visiting soindiana.org/polar-plunge.
