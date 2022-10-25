AUBURN — The DeKalb County Commissioners are revisiting a horse-drawn vehicle ordinance, which failed to gain approval last month.
A proposed ordinance was voted down because the commissioners could not agree on a license fee to be assessed on a yearly basis. The number fluctuated throughout the discussion process, with a final proposed fee of $350 a year per plate.
The proposal would have allowed license plates to be transferred between horse-drawn vehicles.
“I’m looking for recommendations from the commissioners as to what we should set the rate at for the yearly license and registration,” Commissioners’ President William Hartman said in reopening discussion on the buggy ordinance Monday.
Based on information and numbers provided by DeKalb County Highway Superintendent Ben Parker, a fee of $625 would be “in the ballpark,” Hartman said. The funds would be used to repair roads that are damaged by horse-drawn vehicles.
Like before, the revisited proposed ordinance would allow for the transfer of license plates between horse-drawn vehicles.
A public hearing on the ordinance will take place at the commissioners’ Nov. 14 meeting.
“You’ve got to take emotions out of this issue and just look at facts and how quickly do these roads get damaged and need to be repaired and what is the actual cost to repair them. And we’re talking about specific damage here,” said Commissioner Todd Sanderson.
“I think what you have to do is … you have to come up and say ‘OK, here’s how many miles I think are going to be affected. Here’s what it’s going to cost. We think there are going to be 200 buggies that’ll sign up,’” Sanderson said.
“I agree with this estimate. And I hate it,” Sanderson said of the $625 figure.
Sanderson said it is a person’s right and choice to use a buggy.
“But it’s not your right to tear up the road and not pay for it,” he added.
“My opinion is we ought to reopen the public hearing on this and give people opportunity now that it’s an issue and they hear it — people that live on these roads — to give their two cents and opine on this issue.”
Sanderson proposed using Parker’s estimate as a starting point.
Commissioners’ attorney Jim McCanna advised against making a final decision on an amount Monday, noting they will receive public input during the public hearing.
“You can let people know the direction you’re leaning and they can comment on that … But you don’t want to make it seem like well, you’ve got unanimous approval for ‘x’ number of dollars based on what Ben came up with, just because you want to retain the integrity of the hearing process,” McCanna added.
“And I think it’s pretty clear to anybody who’s listening that you’re leaning toward, without committing, you’re leaning toward the numbers that Ben came up with.
Commissioner Mike Watson said he is fine with moving the discussion forward.
“I’m just not sure about the numbers yet,” Watson said. “I haven’t made up my mind yet on the amount.”
Parker explained the process he used to come up with a proposed amount.
Parker said he based his numbers, focusing on the corner of the county that takes in Newville, Spencer and Concord townships, which have 50.04 miles of paved roads. He used a figure of $10,000 a mile to repair and fill troughs in the road. Roads would be repaired every four years, with a turnaround of 12.51 miles of roads per year, for a cost of $125,100.
Parker said he also spoke to other counties that have buggy traffic.
“We are seeing damage and we can estimate by the other counties what the damage will be,” Sanderson said.
Also Monday, the commissioners approved the second and third readings of an ordinance giving a portion of C.R. 60 in St. Joe to the town of St. Joe. The 1,700-foot section of C.R. 60 from S.R. 1 to Widney Street sits within the town limits.
The section of roadway was recently rebuilt by the county, giving the town a freshly reconstructed roadway.
