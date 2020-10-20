AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department will offer free flu shots Thursday from 9 a.m. to noon at the Health Department office, 220 E. 7th St., Auburn.
No appointment is needed, and walk-ins are welcome.
Anyone who is unable to visit the Health Department on Thursday may call 925-2220 to schedule an appointment for a flu vaccination.
