Officers arrest 30
AUBURN — Local police officers arrested 30 people from Jan. 19-25, according to DeKalb County Jail records.
Timothy Hopkins, 39, of the 600 block of South Broadway, Butler, was arrested Jan. 19 at 6:46 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant for alleged contempt.
Sonja Connell, 58, of the 400 block of Lewis Street, Kendallville, was arrested Jan. 20 at 8:47 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a DeKalb County warrant charging her with possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor, and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Shannon Burget, 37, of the 5500 block of Kimberley Road, Fort Wayne, was arrested Jan. 20 at 10:31 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a DeKalb County warrant alleging a community corrections violation.
Trisha Frazier, 32, of the 1100 block of Stophlet Street, Fort Wayne, was arrested Jan. 20 at 10:31 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a DeKalb County warrant alleging failure to serve a sentence for possession of narcotic drug; a Level 6 felony; theft a Level 6 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Joseph Colgan, 47, of the 600 block of South Peters Street, Garrett, was arrested Jan. 20 at 6:58 p.m. by the Garrett Police Department on a charge of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.
Joshua Ames, 28, of the 700 block of Phillip Street, Auburn, was arrested Jan. 20 at 9:19 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging failure to serve a sentence for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Shawn Piper, 41, of the 3000 block of McArthur Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested Jan. 21 at 4:51 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a DeKalb County warrant for a charge of nonsupport of a dependent child, a Level 6 felony.
Eric Watson, 30, of the 600 block of East Union Street, Waterloo, was arrested Jan. 22 at 1:12 a.m. by the Garrett City Police on charges of dealing methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony; possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor; and possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony.
Dennis Thompson, 40, of the 100 block of Robin Drive, Coldwater, Michigan, was arrested Jan. 22 at 6:39 a.m. by the Butler Police Department on DeKalb warrants alleging failure to appear in court on charges of operating a vehicle without ever having a valid license, a Class A misdemeanor and possession of marijuana, Class A misdemeanor.
Sheri Williams, 34, of the 300 block of West Eleventh Street, Auburn, was arrested Jan. 22 at 11:07 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant charging her with false identity statement, a Class A misdemeanor.
James Whitman, 57, of the 300 block of North Park Lane, Butler, was arrested Jan. 22 at 3:25 p.m. by the Butler Police Department on a warrant charging him with rape, a Level 3 felony.
Buryl Smith, 37, of the 100 block of South Gonser Avenue, Ashley, was arrested Jan. 22 at 3:56 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor.
Tyler Fulk, 36, of the 400 block of East Covell Street, Garrett, was arrested Jan. 22 at 7:38 p.m. by the Garrett Police Department on charges of possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony; assisting a criminal, a Level 6 felony; and operating a motor vehicle never having received a valid license with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor.
Jonathan Smith, 21, of the 2200 block of Dunkelberg Road, Waynedale, was arrested Jan. 22 at 8:44 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Trevor Storey, 40, of the 1300 block of South State Street, Kendallville, was arrested Jan. 22 at 8:25 p.m. by the Garrett Police Department on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony; possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony; display of an altered interim license plate, a Class C misdemeanor; and a habitual offender enhancement.
Ryan Bogatitus, 28, of the 1200 block of Alyson Avenue, Auburn, was arrested Jan. 23 at 11:40 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a DeKalb warrant alleging failure to appear in court on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; counterfeiting, a Level 6 felony; a theft, a Level 6 felony.
Cortney Henderson, 26, of the 1600 block of South Road, Garrett, was arrested Jan. 22 at 10:50 p.m. by the Garrett Police Department on a charge of domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor.
Brandon Garrett, 30, of the 200 block of West Maumee Street, Angola, was arrested Jan. 23 at 2:11 a.m. by the Garrett Police Department on a charge of residential entry, a Level 6 felony.
Maggie Scholer, 24, of the 900 block of South Main Street, Auburn, was arrested Jan. 23 at 9:52 a.m. by the Auburn Police Department on a charge of criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor.
Crystal Belcher, 32, of the 12200 block of C.R. 50, Syracuse, was arrested Jan. 23 at 11:40 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a DeKalb County warrant charging her with theft, a Class A misdemeanor.
Timothy Hopkins, 39, of the 300 block of West Seventh Street, Auburn, was arrested Jan. 23 by the Auburn Police Department on a charge of criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor.
Norman Deam, 47, of the 200 block of East 16th Street, Auburn, was arrested Jan. 23 at 7:30 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department on a warrant alleging failure to appear in court on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and unlawful possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony.
Deazah Edwards, 21, of the 1700 block of Franklin Avenue, Fort Wayne, was arrested Jan. 23 at 8:47 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department on a charge of prostitution, a Class A misdemeanor.
Wayne Bates, 44, of the 7600 block of Hope Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested Jan. 24 at 2:23 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a DeKalb County warrant charging him with nonsupport of a dependent, a Level 6 felony; and a body attachment for alleged contempt.
Jason Sells, 43, of the 800 block of Pinetree Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested Jan. 24 at 5:12 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated while having a previous conviction, a Level 6 felony, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Jordan Davis, 19, of East Edgewater Drive, Garrett, was arrested Jan. 25 at 3:45 a.m. by the Garrett Police Department on charges of illegal possession, consumption or transportation of alcohol by a minor, a Class C misdemeanor; operating a vehicle never having received a license, a Class C misdemeanor; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Bailee Eberstein, 30, of the 800 block of Courtney Drive, New Haven, was arrested Jan. 25 at 5:12 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department on a charge of possession of marijuana, a Class A misdemeanor.
Dina Teders, 54, of the 9900 block of East C.R. 100S, Avilla, was arrested Jan. 25 at 6:05 p.m. by the Garrett Police Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Jayson Garringer, 42, of the 100 block of South 7th Street, Deer Creek Apartments, Garrett, was arrested Jan. 25 at 9 p.m. by the Garrett Police Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Jacob Swert, 46, of the 5700 block of C.R. 327, Garrett, was arrested Jan. 25 at 9:26 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant charging him with knowingly or intentionally operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license, a Class C misdemeanor.
Burglar takes ladder
AUBURN — The Auburn Police Department is investigating a burglary reported Friday at 12:38 p.m.
The victim told police that someone broke into his shed within the past three weeks and took a 22-foot aluminum ladder.
Police did not reveal the address of the shed.
