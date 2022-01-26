AUBURN — A DeKalb County court did not abuse its discretion when it revoked the probation of a man and ordered him to serve his previously suspended sentence, the Indiana Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday.
Jason D. Walden, whose address is listed in court records as the 1500 block of East Paulding Road, Fort Wayne, had pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony, as part of a plea agreement filed in DeKalb Superior Court II in March 2020. Under the terms of the agreement, Walden was to be released on his own recognizance, immediately enter a halfway house program, report to community corrections every other week, attend at least one NA or AA meeting each week, and complete a drug and alcohol program through the probation department.
Sentencing was deferred, pending Walden’s compliance with the terms of the plea agreement. The agreement also provided that the executed portion of Walden’s sentence would be capped at three years.
The court of appeals noted Judge Monte Brown accepted Walden’s guilty plea and informed him of the consequences of violating the terms of his plea agreement.
On Dec. 21, 2020, a sentencing hearing took place during which the parties presented evidence that Walden had completed the terms of the plea agreement and recommended that Walden receive a suspended sentence, the appeals court noted.
Brown then sentenced Walden to a term of five years, with 89 days executed as time served, and the remainder of the sentence — four years and 276 days — suspended.
Walden was placed on supervised probation for the duration of the suspended sentence. As conditions of his probation, Walden was required to keep all appointments with his probation officer and contact his probation officer immediately if he was unable to attend an appointment. He also was to remain free from any further criminal arrests or convictions and not use any controlled substances without a prescription, the appeals court noted.
On Feb. 19, 2021, Walden’s probation officer filed a petition to revoke his probation, alleging that Walden had missed an appointment, had been charged with committing Level 6 felony resisting law enforcement and Class C misdemeanor reckless driving and had tested positive for methamphetamine. Supplemental petitions to revoke Walden’s probation also were filed alleging he had missed multiple probation appointments.
During a hearing on the petitions to revoke Walden’s probation, Walden admitted the probation violations.
At the conclusion of the hearing and before pronouncing a sentence, Brown told Walden, “Jason, you’re a shipwreck. You’re a shipwreck. You haven’t done anything right. Nothing … I can’t give you another chance, Jason. You’ve had more chances than most … it’s all gone south … You haven’t done anything that I’ve told you to do for the most part,” the court of appeals said in its decision.
Brown then found that Walden had violated his probation and ordered him to serve the entirety of the suspended sentence.
In his appeal, Walden maintained that when he “relapsed” the court should have granted him “another chance” instead of revoking his probation and taking the most severe action of sentencing him to almost five years in prison.
In its decision, the court of appeals found Walden’s probation violations “were anything but minor.”
The court noted that about one month after he began serving his probation, Walden missed an appointment with his probation officer. About two weeks after the missed appointment, Walden was charged with Level 6 felony resisting law enforcement and Class C misdemeanor reckless driving for leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase, traveling at speeds over 100 mph, crashing the vehicle and attempting to flee on foot. And he tested positive for methamphetamine and amphetamine, the court said in its decision.
Walden then proceeded to miss five additional appointments with his probation officer, the court found.
“Walden admitted to violating the terms of his probation. He was not entitled to another chance on probation. The decision to sentence him to probation was a matter of grace left to the court’s discretion,” the court of appeals stated.
The court of appeals noted the trial court had three options after finding Walden violated probation: continue the probationary period; extend the probationary period by up to a year; or execute all or part of the previously suspended sentence.
“The court here chose option three, and this was not an abuse of discretion,” the appeals court decision stated.
