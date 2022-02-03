AUBURN — Nine Republicans filed as candidates in local May primary election races Tuesday and Wednesday.
Filing declarations of candidacy at the DeKalb County Clerk’s office were: Kurtis R. Christlieb, Fairfield Township board member; Chris Hedges, Spencer Township board member; Bruce A. Prosser, Stafford Township board member; Bryan James Provines, Stafford Township board member; Keith E. Crowl, Troy Township board member; Tracy Miller, Stafford Township Trustee; Michael (Mike) Watson, Republican convention delegate; Amy Schweitzer, Union Township Board member; and Curt Hammitt, Republican convention delegate.
