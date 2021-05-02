ST. JOE — The Town of St Joe has been awarded a $156,388 grant through the state’s Community Crossings program.
"This funding will provide upgrades to four streets intersecting with S.R. 1 and storm water drainage," said Mary Simcox, a St. Joe Town Board member.
“The St. Joe Board and clerk are both proud and excited that our efforts for quality life improvements have been awarded through this funding,” Simcox said in a written statement.
