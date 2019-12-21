AUBURN — Eckhart Public Library’s locations will observe holiday hours beginning Monday and continuing through the end of the year.
Hours will be:
• Dec. 23, all locations close at 5 p.m.
• Dec. 24-26, all locations closed.
• Dec. 27-28 and Dec. 30-31, all locations close at 5 p.m.
• Jan. 1, all locations closed.
• Jan. 2, usual hours resume.
The library is highlighting one of its newest items, “What is a Girl Worth?: My Story of Breaking the Silence and Exposing the Truth about Larry Nassar and USA Gymnastics” by Rachael Denhollander. In this tell-all, Denhollander, the first gymnast to speak out against former USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar, talks about what happened and how she raised her voice to protect both herself and others. Find this nonfiction title at the Willennar Genealogy Center.
There will be no events next week during the holidays.
