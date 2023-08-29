AUBURN — DeKalb County Commissioner Mike Watson has announced that he will run for re-election in 2024.

Watson was elected as Commissioner in 2020 after serving 16 years in Auburn city government. “After hearing from many residents concerned about the growing challenges facing DeKalb County, I want to assure constituents that I intend to continue representing DeKalb County for another four-year term, working hard to address these challenges and to build a better path to a successful future,” Watson said.

