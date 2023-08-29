AUBURN — DeKalb County Commissioner Mike Watson has announced that he will run for re-election in 2024.
Watson was elected as Commissioner in 2020 after serving 16 years in Auburn city government. “After hearing from many residents concerned about the growing challenges facing DeKalb County, I want to assure constituents that I intend to continue representing DeKalb County for another four-year term, working hard to address these challenges and to build a better path to a successful future,” Watson said.
“Representing DeKalb County effectively is much more than Monday morning meetings,” Watson said. “In today’s world, collaboration, cooperation and planning are critical. So is knowing and understanding what’s going on within our county, the region and state. DeKalb County needs experienced, knowledgeable, capable and involved leaders.”
In a news release announcing his intention to seek re-election, Watson says frequent conversations with constituents and meeting regularly with community leaders and local elected officials gives him insight into issues that are important around the county. “DeKalb County also needs a strong voice in the northeast region and in Indianapolis. Holding leadership positions in regional and statewide organizations that represent Indiana counties gives DeKalb County a seat at the table that we otherwise wouldn’t have.”
Watson is an Indiana Association of County Commissioners board member, serving as Northeast District President. He also serves as President of the Mayors and Commissioners Caucus of Northeast Indiana and is a member of the Northeast Indiana Strategic Development Commission. “Meeting regularly with our legislators and state officials to advocate for legislation benefiting rural counties is invaluable in effectively representing DeKalb County residents,” he said.
Watson believes in responsible fiscal policies, long range planning, home rule governing, strategic growth and well thought out policies. He lists maximizing tax dollars coming back to DeKalb County, extending reliable, high speed broadband service throughout the county and strong economic and community development programs as some of his priorities.
“Last year’s Strategic Visioning workshops emphasized how important that access to mental health, early childhood education and affordable childcare services are to DeKalb County residents. I’ll continue working with private and non-profit sectors on those initiatives,” Watson said.
“As a community, we also need to find new and successful ways to encourage our graduates to make DeKalb County the kind of place they choose to live, work, start businesses and raise families. If we don’t offer what’s needed to keep our kids and grandkids here, how can we hope to attract new business or the workforce needed for business expansions?”
Commissioner Watson said he is looking forward to discussing other priorities and addressing challenges in detail throughout the coming months.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.