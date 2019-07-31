CORUNNA — St. John’s United Church of Christ is inviting the public to its “Simple Servings” free meals and fellowship at Fairfield Community Center, 1351 C.R. 12, Corunna, on the first Wednesday of every month, beginning Aug. 7, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
For more information, people may contact Pastor Kim Nusbaum at 541-0910.
