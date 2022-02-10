AUBURN — The DeKalb County Sheriff's Department worked a personal injury accident on Interstate 69 involving a semi and passenger vehicle around 11:43 a.m. Thursday.
Jamy Heimann, 43, Fort Wayne said he was traveling north, in the left lane, on the interstate just south of the 326 mile marker when he tried to move into the right lane to take the approaching exit.
Heimann said he somehow struck the trailer of a 2011 Volvo semi driven by Flip Franciszek, 72, Ontario, Canada in the process that was traveling in the right lane.
Heimann, who is diabetic, said he felt his blood sugar drop while driving just before the accident. He sustained facial lacerations and was transported by Parkview DeKalb EMS to Parkview DeKalb Hospital for further treatment.
Franciszek was not injured in the crash and there was no visible damage to the truck.
Heimann's, 2002 Hyundai Elantra was a total loss.
The sheriff's department was assisted at the scene by the Indiana State Police and Parkview DeKalb EMS.
