AUBURN — With the turning of the calendar, the DeKalb County Commissioners had a relatively light agenda for the first meeting of the new year.
Nellie Peffley, DeKalb County Soil and Water District director, brought two items to the board for its consideration.
The first was an approval to apply for a Lake & River Enhancement grant through the Indiana Department of Natural Resources. The grant would cover a portion of the reconstruction of a section of Cedar Creek in Eckhart Park.
The city is looking to partner with the county and the soil and water district on the widening of the creek between the two bridges in the park. If awarded, the city and county would each pay 10% of the 20% match needed for the grant. The state would provide the other 80%.
The proposed project has a price tag around $176,000, Peffley said during Monday’s presentation.
The conservation district held an informational session on its proposed plans on Nov. 8 at the Auburn City Hall. It was after that meeting that the City Council approved their portion of the grant application.
Peffley said her office is currently working with the city and the county surveyor’s office to potentially find ways to cut costs on the project.
Nathan Frye, deputy surveyor, said the project would essentially reduce the amount of erosion in the area between the two bridges by sloping and widening the creek. The project also calls for the installation of bank stabilization techniques along with natural vegetation.
He said the widening of the creek, along with the other modifications will slow down the velocity of the creek in that area during high water events.
During a brief discussion on the issue, commissioners Mike Watson and Todd Sanderson saw the benefits of the project, while Commissioner Bill Hartman had some reservations.
Hartman shared his concern because the park sits within the city limits and is not a county park.
Sanderson said he was just interested in seeing the plans, but didn’t see any reason not to vote in favor of moving forward with the grant application.
“I am in favor of moving forward. A lot of the county residents use that park,” Watson said.
All three commissioners voted in favor of moving forward with the grant application.
Peffley also asked the board to consider implementing a fee schedule for her department when it comes to the Rule 5 (stormwater) plans. The county currently doesn’t charge for the review of stormwater plans for any new development in the county.
Rule 5 requires the development of a construction plan, which includes a storm water pollution prevention plan and a site evaluation assessment.
Peffley said the majority of the counties in the state charge for this work.
Her office has to review each stormwater plan before it is approved for new business and residential structures.
“These fees are comparable to what others are charging,” she said.
During the discussion, Commissioner Watson said he believes the county needs to take a harder look at all of its fee structures in all departments.
Commissioner Sanderson showed concern over the amount that would be collected saying it is just essentially another tax that businesses and residents have to pay.
“I would like to see what other counties are doing,” Sanderson said. “I am not against fees when they are necessary.”
With that the board decided to table the issue until more information could be gathered.
