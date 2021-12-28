Hamilton Town Council meets Wednesday
HAMILTON — The Hamilton Town Council will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday for their year-end meeting.
The meeting will take place at the Hamilton Town Hall, 900 S. Wayne St.
This meeting is open to the public.
Ashley Town Council to meet Thursday
ASHLEY — The Ashley Town Council will hold a year-end meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Ashley Community Center, 500 S. Gonser Ave., Ashley.
The meeting is open to the public.
