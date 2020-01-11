AUBURN — Auburn Main Street and the Downtown Auburn Business Association have announced several additions to this year’s “We Love Auburn” month, as well as some annual favorites.
February will mark the sixth time Auburn Main Street has presented “We Love Auburn” month, which is dedicated to bringing residents and businesses together to show their love for Auburn.
“The goal of the event is to bring the community downtown during a time of year when the community tends to suffer from cabin fever,” said Ashlee Fiandaca, executive director of Auburn Main Street.
“We will host a unique, community-friendly event each weekend for the month of February. We are bringing back some favorite events while also adding exciting new events.”
The popular Yarn Bomb Auburn will return this year with installation of yarn projects taking place on Feb. 1 and their removal on Feb. 29. Knitting, crocheting, or repurposing yarn projects from all ages and experience levels are welcomed and encouraged. Participants will find guidelines on the AMS website, AuburnMainStreet.org, or social media @AuburnMainStreet. Participants are encouraged to wrap trees, planters and event signs.
An evening of downtown haunted walking tours will take place Feb. 7 with Jill from DeKalb County Haunts. Tours will meet outside Jeremiah’s, at the corner of Main and 9th streets, beginning at 6, 8 and 10 p.m. Freewill donations will be accepted for Auburn Main Street.
Auburn’s Arctic Display at The James Cultural Plaza will take place Feb. 14. Ice sculptors from Indiana Ice Studio will be on hand for ice sculpture demonstrations, beginning around 5:30 p.m. that evening. Auburn Main Street is seeking area businesses, community organizations, families and individuals to sponsor the sculptures as a fundraiser for its promotional efforts.
The sculptures are individually made and will include a lit logo in the design. Sponsorship of a sculpture costs $500, and there are a variety of additional sponsorship opportunities available for “We Love Auburn” month. See the Auburn Main Street website for information on sponsorship or contact information@AuburnMainStreet.org.
New to this year’s lineup are downtown carriage rides and a family-friendly activity Feb. 14 from 6-8 p.m. and Feb. 15 from 4-6 p.m. Rides will start at The James Cultural Plaza on Jackson Street.
“Our hope for Valentine’s Day weekend is to encourage our community members to spoil loved ones, big and small, in downtown Auburn this year. We want to showcase our strengths and show Auburn some love,” said Amber Jackson, Auburn Main Street board member and executive director for the DeKalb County Visitors Bureau. This event is first come, first served, and freewill donations will be accepted for Auburn Main Street.
Self-guided walking tours of select properties around downtown will take place Saturday, Feb. 22, during Upstairs Downtown. Tickets will be available at each tour location for $10. Tour-goers will see spaces of all kinds, learn about their unique history and gain an understanding of the importance of downtown revitalization and preservation. The Willennar Genealogy Center is providing the history for the event. Details on tour locations will be posted on the Auburn Main Street website and social media pages as they become final.
The first Auburn Pub Crawl will take place Saturday, Feb. 29. T-shirts will be sold for the event, with 10-12 participating pubs. People can watch the Auburn Main Street website and social media page as the details are finalized.
“We Love Auburn month has become a true celebration of love for our community and a tradition for my family and so many others. I couldn’t be more proud of our board and committees who put in so much time to put this collaboration of events together for Auburn.” said Eldon Byler, president of Auburn Main Street.
A full list of events for “We Love Auburn” month will be released as details are completed. While several of these events are intended to be fundraisers for Auburn Main Street’s downtown revitalization efforts, all are intended to drive traffic and engage the community in the downtown.
