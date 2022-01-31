AUBURN — With Kellie Knauer leaving her post as executive director of DeKalb County Corrections, the advisory board worked quickly to find an interim director to shore up leadership at the site.
Knauer recently turned in her resignation to pursue a position with the City of Auburn as a department head for the building, planning and development department. Knauer’s last day with the county was Friday.
Assuming the position of interim director at Community Corrections will be Justin Savage, who recently served the role of residential services director at the facility.
Kevin Likes, chairman of the DeKalb County Community Corrections Advisory Board, said the board reached out to every single person that was recommended for the position. He said ultimately they landed with Savage.
“He came to us highly recommended by Kellie,” Likes said.
The next step is looking for a permanent replacement for Knauer. Likes said a committee will be assembled including the three DeKalb County judges to review potential applicants. Once the review process is complete and an applicant is selected, the advisory board will make its recommendation to the DeKalb County Commissioners for final approval.
Likes said he hopes the committee can meet this week to begin discussion on what qualifications they would like to see in the next DeKalb County Community Corrections leader.
He is hoping to have the position filled within a month to six weeks.
The Community Corrections program has recently seen a spike in participants after having single digit participants for close to a year, because of COVID-19 and other circumstances.
There are currently 30 people participating in the program.
DeKalb County Commissioner Todd Sanderson was enthused to see the number of participants growing.
“The numbers are up at community corrections and down in the jail, which is helping to alleviate some of the pressure at the jail,” he said.
Commissioner Mike Watson said a recent change in a memorandum of understanding, which was signed in June has helped to guide the program in the right direction. He said all three judges are now on board with the program and are working hand-in-hand with the sheriff’s department to recommend individuals for the program.
One of the qualifications to be a part of the program is offenders must have full-time employment within the county, which they are released to attend on a daily basis.
Watson said a program is being established which helps offenders who don’t have a job to find one with area employers looking to fill open positions. A community corrections employee will be able to assist offenders with their job search needs.
Watson said several employers have stepped up to offer jobs.
Those individuals who take part in the program are still considered inmates of the DeKalb County Jail and can be placed back in the jail at any point if they don’t abide by the program’s guidelines.
Once assigned to the program, offenders who don’t currently have full-time employment have five business days to obtain it.
The program’s mission “is to increase public safety by reducing recidivism and encouraging participants to be productive community members through cost savings and enhanced coordination of local adult and juvenile justice systems.”
The center, which opened in 2020, can house 52 residents, each assigned to one of four housing units in the building. Two small units can house up to six people apiece and are used to house women involved in the program. Two larger units hold up to 20 residents apiece.
Housing units are equipped with bunks, lockers, toilets, sinks, showers, a washer and dryer. Residents are required to maintain their own bathrooms.
Hullinger updates board on monument project
DeKalb County Recorder Leta Hullinger updated the commission on the status of a memorial project to honor those residents of Sunny Meadows County Home who have passed away over the years.
Hullinger is raising money for a monument to be erected across the street from the facility on C.R. 40 in the vicinity of the original burial grounds on the west edge of the county farm. The area will be a 130-foot by 150-foot fenced off area with a monument in the center.
Hullinger said she is $150 away from her goal of $40,000 for the cost of the monument, which will be purchased from John Ley Monument Sales in Avilla. The black granite monument will feature the names of those residents who have passed away over the years.
Hullinger began work on the project last fall after work to clear the overgrown plot of land was completed.
Commissioners agreed to pay for fencing around the lot, which will be installed by Back 40 Fencing LLC of Corunna. The fencing will include four decorative aluminum posts on each corner along with 4-foot posts every 10 feet with black chain in between.
The fencing has an estimated cost of around $10,000.
Vacation of roadway
Matthew Miller, a Spencerville business owner, came to the board asking for the vacation of a section of Pearl Street in the community west of S.R. 1. Miller currently operates a gas station in Spencerville and is looking to possibly expand by adding an additional gas pump.
The extra room is needed for parking and room for the gas pump. In vacating the portion of the roadway, Miller will give access to all residents who have property backing up to Pearl Street.
The issue has to come back in front of the commissioners at a later date for a public hearing.
Off-road vehicle ordinance discussion begins again
Before wrapping up Monday’s meeting, Sanderson asked the board to consider the possibility of revisiting an off-road vehicle ordinance within the county.
He said over the past few months, he has had numerous inquiries from residents in the county. Watson said he has also talked to a few constituents.
The issue was discussed at past meetings, but commissioners never chose to move forward with an ordinance. Currently, neighboring counties Steuben and Noble have ORV ordinances and Hamilton, which partially sits in DeKalb County is a golf cart friendly community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.