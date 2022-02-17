WATERLOO — The DeKalb Central school board Tuesday approved the final components of the DeKalb High School and DeKalb Middle School upgrades project, advancing it from the design to construction phase.
The project has a total cost of $11.96 million. Tuesday night, the board approved contracts with:
• The Motz Group for an artificial turf football field for $1.09 million, plus $10,934 for a performance and payment bond and a $10,000 allowance for a bridge over the track to access the turf area, giving a new track time to cure;
• Musco Lighting for football and tennis lighting for $595,657, plus $3,456 for a performance and payment bond;
• Benyon for the running track surface for $335,671;
• DeBourgh for middle school lockers for $358,764; and
• EMCOR guaranteed savings contracts for heating, ventilation and air conditioning and indoor air quality improvements, with $2.22 million from bond proceeds and $328,513 from ESSER III funding;
The board also approved a contact amendment with construction manager Weigand, including subcontractors, alternates and a guaranteed maximum price of $6.21 million.
The contract with Weigand includes $405,203 for a high school weight room, of which board member Greg Lantz was critical.
“I think this is irresponsible from a board stand point,” he said of including the weight room as a priority project.
Board President Heather Krebs disagreed, saying the weight room was a space that had not been touched since roughly 1991.
“For me, this is a safety issue. We’ve got a very inadequate space. It’s overcrowded, and with the heavy usage in it, it does become a safety issue and that rises it above some of the other areas that perhaps weren’t touched since 1991. Just from that perspective, I support it,” Krebs said.
Krebs said the cost is in line with other pricing she has been seeing for similar projects.
Lantz said scheduling use of the weight room could address safety concerns.
“My point is, we can schedule things and alleviate the safety concern,” he added.
Questioning spending $400,000 on a weight room, Lantz said, “I’m trying to follow the logic here, but I don’t see it.”
Krebs reiterated that the cost was “reasonable” with other weight rooms she has seen renovated in other school buildings.
“I know for a fact our kids are scheduled late into the evenings and they come in at 6 a.m., sometimes 5 a.m. in the morning, to do weights because we do have so many students who are using it. Just from that perspective and from the point that the equipment is all scrunched very close together and provides an environment where accidents could easily occur, I think it’s a benefit to those programs,” Krebs said.
While opposed to the weight room component, Lantz said he would have to vote to approve the contact amendment with Weigand as it was overarching and includes other elements of the facilities upgrade project.
With Tuesday’s board approval, the project will be in full construction mode by spring break, with a substantial completion date of early August, the district’s Chief Financial Officer Steve Snider said in an e-mail.
Relating to the upgrades project, the board approved a sponsorship agreement with Ben Davis Chevrolet for a new video scoreboard at the football/track stadium on the 6-12 campus.
The football field and track are part of the phase I facilities upgrade and replacement of the current scoreboard is needed, Superintendent Steve Teders told the board.
Under the terms of the 10-year agreement, Ben Davis Chevrolet will pay $166,000 for the exclusive right to have naming rights of the scoreboard/videoboard. DeKalb Central will be able to use the video board for additional advertising revenues, which will support student activities.
“DeKalb Central values community partnerships and thanks Ben Davis Chevrolet for their continued support of the students that make up DeKalb Central schools,” Teders said.
“This is an amazing sponsorship,” said board member Valerie Armstrong.
“Again, thank you very much to Ben Davis,” said Krebs.
