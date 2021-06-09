AUBURN — DeKalb County Council members heard a preview of their 2022 budget discussions at Monday’s meeting in the courthouse.
“We’re going to need to really concentrate on employee pay raises for 2022,” Council President Rick Ring said.
The council never has been able to reach the pay guidelines recommended by a study two years ago, Ring added.
“I want to be faithful to what we promised,” said Councilman Donna King.
“We’ve got some really high-quality people, and they are saving us money through their actions,” King added.
Ring suggested the council should instruct county department heads to include no more than a 2.5% increase in their budget requests for 2022. If they can keep increases lower, the council will have more to devote to employee pay raises, he said.
“I think we’re going to have to go above that” with some pay raises, Ring said about the 2.5% guideline.
In past pay raises, “We’ve concentrated on department heads and elected officials, we’ve concentrated on chief deputies … on sheriff’s deputies, but the other ones really need to have attention paid to them and some corrections made,” Ring said.
Ring said he frequently hears concerns from employees about the size of their share in health insurance premiums. “I would like to be able to take on more of that” for 2022, he said.
“Benefits are a big part of retaining our employees,” Ring added.
“There are going to be a lot of hard decisions to make” when the council works on the 2022 budget later this summer, Ring cautioned.
Financial consultant Jeff Peters said a budget increase of 1.5% to 2% is ”very doable” for 2022, adding that the county’s fiscal plan is based on a 3% increase.
Peters told council members how they can make use of DeKalb County’s expected $8.3 million from the federal American Rescue Plan passed earlier this year.
The federal money can be used to replace tax revenue lost due to reduced economic activity during the COVID-19 pandemic. Peters estimated that $5 million of DeKalb County’s share could be used in that way.
“The revenue-recovery part is a real game-changer for you,” Peters told the council.
The county’s other $3.3 million could be used for other projects that meet the guidelines of the American Rescue Plan, Peters said. However, extending utility services to the future site of a new jail on Auburn’s west side might not be eligible, he said.
“It’s not economic-development-focused at all,” Peters said about the American Rescue Plan.
Deputy retirement age change proposed
Sheriff’s Merit Board member Ron Dicke reported that the retirement fund for deputies gained 30% — approximately $1.2 million — through investments during 2020, with a 7% gain so far this year, reaching a total of $7.3 million.
Dicke proposed improving fringe benefits for sheriff’s deputies by changing the retirement eligibility age from 55 to 52.
“We’ve invested a lot of time and resources in these people, and then when we have them, we want to keep them,” Dicke said.
“We’re trying to think of other ways we can try and make it better for the officers without incurring a huge financial impact,” Dicke said. He estimated the retirement age change might cost $4,000 per year.
“I think it’s a great opportunity,” Sheriff David Cserep II said. “I know we can’t compete with the wages” of larger departments, he said, “but the benefits, I think, we absolutely can be competitive with.”
The council’s attorney, Donald Stuckey, said any change in retirement age would have to be approved by the county commissioners. The council then would have to approve any funds required.
Highway department site awaits approval
Commissioners President Bill Hartman said the commissioners still are awaiting an evaluation of a proposed new highway department site at Waterloo, to be sure the county can erect new buildings it wants to add on the site.
If the Waterloo site is approved, the county is ready to sell the existing highway department site in south Auburn to the City of Auburn for its appraised value of $305,000. The city intends to use the 5-acre property to expand neighboring Eckhart Park.
The city also has agreed to buy an abandoned bridge from the county for $50,000, if it can assure that it comes with no restrictions from federal rules, Hartman said. The iron bridge once spanned the CSX railroad tracks on C.R. 75 east of St. Joe. Auburn Mayor Mike Ley wants to install it as a pedestrian bridge over Cedar Creek near 11th Street.
Video attendance at meetings proposed
At its July meeting, the council will consider a resolution allowing its members to attend by electronic means.
Monday, Councilman Bob Krafft participated remotely through a new audio-video connection.
“I can hear everyone in the room perfectly,” Krafft said, with his image on a large screen at the front of the room.
Under the proposed change, members would have to attend in person for at least half of the meetings during the year. A member could not attend more than two consecutive meetings electronically.
Ring said he would like to see livestreaming of council meetings, with video recordings posted on YouTube afterward. Ring said the county already has most of the equipment needed to do that
The best example of a nearby county that livestreams its meetings is found in Whitley County, Ring said.
