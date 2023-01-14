INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Transportation is accepting applications for the spring 2023 Call for Projects for the Community Crossings matching grant program.
The application window is open through Friday, Jan. 27.
Community Crossings grants are available to all local government units in the state of Indiana.
Cities and towns with a population of fewer than 10,000 will receive funds using a 75/25 match.
Cities and towns with a population of greater than 10,000 will receive funds using a 50/50 match.
Counties with a population of fewer than 50,000 will receive funds using a 75/25 match.
Counties with a population of greater than 50,000 will receive funds using a 50/50 match.
Since 2016, the state has awarded more than $1 billion in matching funds to support local road and bridge projects across Indiana. Long-term funding for Community Crossings is part of House Enrolled Act 1002, passed by the Indiana legislature and signed into law by Gov. Eric Holcomb in April 2017.
All application materials must be submitted by 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27 to be considered. Communities receiving funding for projects will be notified in early spring.
