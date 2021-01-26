AUBURN — American Legion Post 97 of Auburn has recognized its 2020 American Legion Flag Etiquette contest local winners:
• from McKenney-Harrison Elementary School in Auburn, Maddux Wilcox and Alayna Boles; and
• from Lakewood Park Christian School of Auburn, Garrison Buss and Keren Watkins.
Students studied a comic book supplied by the American Legion, then took a 20-question quiz about the American flag and wrote an essay on what the flag means to them.
The local winning tests and essays now will compete against students representing other Indiana American Legion posts. One girl and one boy ultimately will be the two state Flag Etiquette winners.
The winning boy and girl at the state department level each will receive a plaque and $1,000.
Baylor Miller of Lakewood Park Christian School won the state’s top award in boys’ category for 2019. He is the son of Brett and Dinah Miller and was a student in Teri Kraft’s fourth-grade class in 2019.
Every year, the American Legion rolls out its fourth-grade Flag Education Program to public, private and parochial schools in Indiana that participate.
Nearly 300 schools statewide participated in the program, and more than 18,000 students took the test last year. McKenney-Harrison and Lakewood Park Christian are the two schools that currently participate in the program and are sponsored by Auburn’s American Legion Post 97.
Usually the boy and girl who win at the state level will go to Indianapolis to read their essays for the Legion State Convention and receive their awards, but because of COVID-19, the convention was canceled last year.
