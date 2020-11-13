AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department on Friday confirmed 46 new cases of COVID-19 in DeKalb County residents.
The total sets a new high for a single day, surpassing the 45 cases reported Tuesday.
The new patients include one who is age 10 or younger; two between 11-20 years; seven between ages 21-30; four who are 31-40; nine who are 41-50; 13 who are 51-60; four who are 61-70; four who are 71-80 and two who are 81-90.
Friday’s report brings the total of positive cases in DeKalb County to 1,319. The county has added 299 cases in the past nine days. It took five months from the first case on March 24 to reach 300 on Aug. 24.
To date, 23 county residents have died from the viral disease. The last previous death was reported Thursday.
The Regenstrief Institute reports that 113 DeKalb County residents have been hospitalized with COVID-19, an increase of seven in today’s report, including 25 who have been treated by intensive care units, an increase of one.
The Health Department has issued these guidelines for county residents:
• Masks are essential in stopping the spread of COVID-19 in asymptomatic people.
• Avoid groups where social distancing is not possible or is not being done.
• Keeping schools, restaurants and businesses open necessitates all of us teaming up and masking up.
• Lives can be saved and hospitalizations reduced through community teamwork.
• Please follow Governor Holcomb’s Executive Order requiring face masks in public settings.
• Continue to follow social distancing and hygiene guidelines.
