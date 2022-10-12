AUBURN — A former Fremont man Monday was sentenced to serve 1 1/2 years behind bars for drinking and driving that resulted in a crash on Interstate 69 south of Auburn, seriously injuring an Angola couple.
Nathaniel Wopshall, formerly of the 400 block of Prairie Lane, and now of Zionsville, pleaded guilty to operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing serious bodily injury, a Level 5 felony, as part of a plea agreement filed in DeKalb Superior Court II.
Judge Monte Brown sentenced Wopshall to five years of incarceration, all suspended except 1 1/2 years. Wopshall was placed on probation for 3 1/2 years, with the first 1 1/2 years of probation served on home detention.
The plea agreement capped any executed time at four years.
The accident occurred on March 27, 2021, at about 12:12 a.m. Police said Wopshall was traveling northbound at a high rate of speed in the area of the 324-mile marker in DeKalb County when his 2018 Honda Civic hit the rear of a 2015 Chevrolet Equinox, owned and occupied by Kimberly and Sanford Waltz of Angola.
The impact caused the Waltz vehicle to roll and come to rest on the entrance ramp to I-69 from the nearby rest area. Wopshall’s car came to rest on the east side of the entrance ramp.
Wopshall and Kimberly Waltz both were hospitalized in critical condition, a police report said. Sanford Waltz was in stable condition.
During Monday’s hearing, DeKalb County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Neal Blythe said prior to the accident, Wopshall had started drinking at Showgirl in Fort Wayne at 11 a.m. and left at about 7 p.m. to drive to Fremont to tend to his dog.
He returned to the club at about 8:52 p.m. and continued to consume alcohol, stopping at around 9 p.m.
“Clearly a course of terrible decisions were made,” Blythe said.
He noted that black box data shows Wopshall’s vehicle had been traveling at a speed of 142 miles per hour five seconds before impact and the accelerator was 100% activated.
The speed was 145 miles per hour a half-second before impact, Blythe added.
He described Wopshall’s actions as “extremely terrible and reckless endangerment.”
Sanford Waltz said his wife’s injuries included a brain bleed, eight broken ribs, a punctured lung, a displaced sternum and two lacerated aortas.
He sustained a broken collar bone, a concussion, and five broken vertebrae.
He said his wife has sustained permanent injury, has difficulty eating as she cannot swallow, and her speech also has been affected. She is permanently disabled, he added.
He also read a statement prepared by his wife that described her condition as a result of the accident.
In the statement, she said she is disabled, unable to return to work and cannot do even simple chores.
“That night really destroyed our lives,” Sanford Waltz said.
“Things that night changed our lives … It’s never going to be the same. After that accident, everything has changed. It’s hard for me to deal with at times.”
Wopshall also addressed the court and the Waltzes, saying he feels tremendous guilt about his actions.
He said his decision to drive home that night after consuming alcohol was “the worst one I’ve ever made in my life.”
Wopshall said he has taken every step he can to ensure his actions will not be repeated. He said he will continue to attend Alcoholics Anonymous and has undergone out-patient treatment. He also has moved to Zionsville, where he lives with his mother and stepfather, and is employed, the court heard.
He apologized to the Waltzes, saying his apology came from the deepest part of his heart.
The court also heard testimony from Dr. Christopher Bojrab, a psychiatrist with a practice in Carmel, where Wopshall is a patient.
Bojrab said Wopshall has specific diagnoses, including Asperger’s Syndrome and ADHD.
Bojrab agreed that alcohol consumption can affect a person’s psychological issues or the effectiveness of medications they might be taking.
Wopshall’s attorney, Cory Swagger, acknowledged that all parties involved in the accident were lucky to be alive. He said Wopshall has worked hard to do everything he can to make sure nothing like that will happen again.
He asked the court to impose a three-year suspended sentence, with six months of home detention as a term of probation.
Swagger said Wopshall is doing everything he can to cooperate and there has been no minimization on his part.
Blythe said while he has some sympathy for Wopshall’s mental health, he has more sympathy for the Waltzes.
“I just don’t think you can look at this case … and give any justification,” Blythe said.
Blythe recommended a sentence of six years, with four years to serve, and probation.
“The fact that there were any survivors in that wreck is unbelievable,” Brown said prior to imposing his sentence.
“The profound impact of your decision making that night — it changed two lives forever. It destroyed two, impacted a third — yours — your parents, you friends,” Brown told Wopshall.
In a civil case filed in Allen Superior Court, the Waltzes have sued B&S of Fort Wayne, doing business as Showgirl I, and Wopshall, seeking compensation for their losses and damages.
“As a direct and responsible cause of the defendants’ alleged negligent conduct, Kimberly and Sanford Waltz have suffered and continue to suffer damages including, but not limited to, personal injuries, bodily impairment, physical pain and suffering, mental anguish, medical expenses, future medical expenses, property damage, lost wages, future loss of income, diminution of their earning capacity and loss of consortium,” the lawsuit states.
Alleging negligence under the Indiana Dram Shop Act, the Waltzes contend staff at Showgirl I served Wopshall large quantities of alcohol and knew he was visibly intoxicated but continued to serve him.
“Prior to serving Wopshall his last alcoholic drink before he left Showgirl I, the staff at Showgirl I knew that Wopshall was too intoxicated to safely drive his vehicle,” the lawsuit states.
“As a direct result of Showgirl I’s negligence/reckless conduct, Wopshall became intoxicated, drove drunk and caused a high-speed rear-end motor vehicle crash within about ten minutes of leaving Showgirl I,” the lawsuit contends.
“Showgirl I owed Kimberly and Sanford Waltz a statutory duty of care as prescribed by … The Indiana Dram Shop Act.
“By recklessly, knowingly, or intentionally selling, providing or furnishing alcoholic beverages to Wopshall, Showgirl I breached that duty of care, and the negligence caused Kimberly and Sanford Waltz to suffer the injuries and related damages,” the suit states.
Also in Superior Court II Monday:
• Matthew Drew of the 300 block of South 620 West, Angola, was sentenced to one year of incarceration for theft, a level 6 felony. He received credit for 75 days served while the case was pending.
