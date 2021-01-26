AUBURN — A 71-year-old Tennessean was sentenced to four years of probation for dealing in marijuana by Judge Monte Brown in a video hearing Monday in DeKalb Superior Court II.
Knight McKesson of Rocky Mountain Parkway, Antioch, Tennessee, pleaded guilty to dealing in marijuana having a prior conviction, a Level 5 felony, as part of a plea agreement.
Adopting a recommendation contained in a presentence report and endorsed by DeKalb County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Neal Blythe, Brown sentenced McKesson to four years of incarceration, all suspended, and four years of probation.
Bythe said that given McKesson’s age and his candor and cooperation, the sentencing recommendation was appropriate. The court did not object to McKesson’s probation being transferred to Tennessee.
“At 71 years old, you ought to know better, frankly,” Brown told McKesson. “You need to stop messing with illegal drugs. I would hate to see you die in prison because you were not able to change your ways.”
Also in Superior Court II Monday, Ronald Rodman of the 1400 block of C.R. 54, Garrett, received a two-year suspended sentence and two years of probation for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony. The probation must be served on the DeKalb County Community Corrections program. In addition, Rodman was sentenced to two years in prison for being a habitual offender. The prison sentence will be served first, followed by probation.
