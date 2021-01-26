Auburn, IN (46706)

Today

Occasional snow showers. Areas of patchy fog. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 19F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.