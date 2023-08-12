AUBURN — The Eckhart Public Library has announced these activities for the week of Aug. 14-19.
The main library is located at 603 S. Jackson St. The genealogy center is at 700 S. Jackson St. The teen library is at 705 S. Jackson St.
Monday
12:30-5:30 p.m. — Red Cross blood drive, main library.
Tuesday
10:45-11:15 a.m. — Family story time, library park.
4:30-5:30 p.m. — Camp Half-Blood tote bags, teen library.
6:15-6:45 p.m. — Family story time, library park.
6:30-8:30 p.m. — Adult Dungeons & Dragons, main library.
Wednesday
10:45-11:15 a.m. — Family story time, library park.
Noon-1 p.m. — Classic City Readers, main library.
4:30-5:30 p.m. — Percy Jackson nectar ornaments, teen library.
Thursday
4:30-5:30 p.m. —Percy Jackson DIY Shields, teen library.
4:30-6:45 p.m. — Knifty Knitters, main library.
5-7 p.m. — Ice cream social and concert, library park.
Friday
9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. — E-fingerprinting services, main library.
10-10:30 a.m. — Babies & Books, main library.
4-4:45 p.m. — LEGO Club, main library.
4:30-6:30 p.m. — Percy Jackson Dungeons & Dragons, teen library.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.