AUBURN — Judge Monte Brown sentenced three people for criminal offenses during hearings Monday in DeKalb Superior Court II.
David Beckner of the 7400 block of Albion Street, Wawaka, received a five-year suspended sentence and was placed on probation for non-support, a Level 5 felony.
Chasity Loving of the 100 block of North 1100 West, Angola, was sentenced to one year of incarceration for unlawful possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony.
Zachary Chervenka of the 2400 block of C.R. 50, Auburn, was sentenced to two years of incarceration for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and being in violation of probation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.