AUBURN — DeKalb County officials are sending a letter to all state legislators, complaining that a new highway fund comes with too many restrictions.
County Council members approved the letter this week, while commissioners signed it a week earlier.
The law sets up a fund titled Construction, Reconstruction and Preservation.
The letter says counties cannot use the state money to buy equipment, or repair or maintain it, unless it is used 100 percent for construction, reconstruction and preservation.
“For instance, when purchasing a road grader which is used 95% for road preservation, it is completely excluded if we use it to plow snow 5 times during the winter months,” the letter says.
Counties also cannot use the funds for winter operations such as buying salt, sand, extra salaries or contracted help.
“This results in an extremely unfair restraint on northern Indiana counties, as we deal with a great deal of snow and ice, while southern counties usually have very little,” the letter contends.
Counties cannot use the money for mowing along roadways or removed brush that obstructs driver’s views.
“We cannot use restricted funds for pothole filling or patching, which common sense tells you is preservation,” the letter adds.
The funds also cannot be used for traffic signals, highway office employees, insurance, bridge repairs or bridge cleaning.
The restrictions are “severely affecting our county highway funding and operations,” the letter says.
