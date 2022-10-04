GARRETT — St. Martin’s Healthcare is hosting an open house to show off its new dental equipment with a tour of the clinic on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“Rarely are we able to purchase new equipment and our old equipment had seen its better days,” said Tammy Stafford, executive director. “It is important for St. Martin’s to provide top-notch dental care and increase our dental volunteer pool in order to meet the needs in the communities we care for. These renovations have definitely accomplished both.”
All three dental rooms received new chairs, overhead dental lighting and delivery units with enhanced capabilities. The way in which dental radiographs are taken and stored also has also been improved with new software and equipment that allows the creation of digital dental images.
The clinic received an anonymous donation with a matching opportunity of up to $25,000, which assisted in making the project with a cost close to $80,000 achievable.
The new equipment will provide many years of dental care for those in the communities served by St. Martin’s Healthcare. The facility serves uninsured and under-insured from DeKalb, Noble, Steuben, LaGrange counties and the surrounding area.
In addition to tours of the clinic, guests will meet and learn more about the clinic from staff, volunteers and board members. The Party on the Patio Food Truck will offer a variety of menu items for lunch such as craft burgers, chicken and sliders, homemade chips and more. YMCA of DeKalb County will have their Y on the Fly activities as well as entertainment by the Excelsior Arts Academy.
St. Martin’s Healthcare is a free clinic that has served the uninsured for 17 years, opening in October 2005. Since that time, the clinic has expanded programs to include vision and mental health counseling in addition to primary medical and dental care supported by volunteer health care providers and staff. The clinic is open 35 hours a week and now serves DeKalb, Noble Steuben and LaGrange counties.
Those who find themselves under-insured with high deductibles and copays may also be eligible for care. Appointment may be made by calling 357-0077. Same day appointments are available. St. Martin’s Healthcare receives no federal or state dollars and is funded solely by grants, foundations, donations from individuals, businesses, churches and civic organizations, two annual fundraisers (tea held in February and golf benefit in August) and proceeds from the Curiosity Shop.
St. Martins is located at 1359 S. Randolph St., Garrett.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.