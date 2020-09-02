AUBURN — First Friday activities for September will take place Friday from 5-8 p.m. in downtown Auburn.
The monthly events feature late-night shopping, family-friendly activities, live entertainment, homegrown culinary delights, locally crafted beverages and more.
“During this time we encourage you to shop, explore, and taste what Auburn has while social distancing,” the Auburn Main Street organization said. The event encourages ordering online, using curbside service, buying gift cards, shopping over the phone, leaving positive reviews and using local delivery.
Those attending are invited to take “selfies” in front of all three murals on the north side of downtown.
Live music will be featured from 6-7 p.m., with Tehillah performing at 6th and Main streets and Josh Lazzarino performing at 9th and Main streets at Jeremiah’s. JacksonVibe will perform at the Auburn Brewing Company beginning at 7:30 p.m. Admission to Auburn Brewing Company is for those over age 21.
The Auburn Elks Lodge 1978 will host a fish-and-chicken dinner, which is open to the public, from 6-8 p.m.
