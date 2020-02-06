AUBURN — The Auburn Fire Department recently took delivery of 35 new self-contained breathing apparatus units, said Fire Chief Michael VanZile.
The new Air-Pak X3 Pro units from 3M Scott Fire & Safety will replace the department’s SCBA units currently in service, which are 15 years old.
VanZile said the new SCBA units will allow the department to meet the 2018 edition National Fire Protection Association safety standards, which include:
• an integrated Personal Alert Safety System (PASS) that will sound a loud, audible alert if a firefighter is in distress.
• new harness materials that offer greater resistance to chemical exposure and less water absorption to help minimize contamination.
• an easy-to-remove harness that allows for cleaning and decontamination to help with exposure reduction.
• enhanced electronics with Bluetooth technology for wireless connectivity between devices for improved firefighter safety; and
• reflective material that enhances the visibility of the SCBA when operating in low light conditions, improving safety and accountability.
The department also received 87 spare, 45-minute air bottles, and each firefighter will receive a new AV-3000 Facepiece with an improved voice amplifier.
VanZile said the department is in the process of training personnel on the new equipment and hopes to have the new units in service by next week.
