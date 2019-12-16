Three-vehicle crash injures passenger
AUBURN — A passenger was injured in a three-car collision Friday at 5:48 p.m. on West 7th Street, 500 feet east of Touring Drive, the Auburn Police Department reported.
Alyssa N. Burns, 21, of Garrett complained of pain to her shoulder and ear. An EMS ambulance took her to Parkview DeKalb in Auburn. She was a front-seat passenger in a 2001 Ford Focus driven by Keigan T. Chriswell, 20, of Auburn.
Police said David H. Bieritz, 65, of Auburn was traveling eastbound on 7th Street, preparing to turn left into Pizza Hut. As he turned through a gap in traffic, his 2016 Ford Escape struck a 2005 Pontiac G6 driven by Karrie A. DeGraw, 29, of Auburn, on the driver’s side,. That caused the Pontiac to spin and hit the passenger side of Chriswell’s car, which was traveling westbound and stopped in traffic.
Police estimated combined damage of $10,000 to $25,000 to the vehicles.
Rear-end collision hurts driver
AUBURN — One driver reported an injury after a rear-end collision Saturday 10:19 p.m. on S.R. 8 at Interstate 69, the Auburn Police Department said.
Sandra Pierre, 25, of Fort Wayne complained of pain to her chest from a seatbelt, but declined treatment a police report said.
Pierre was driving a 2010 Chevrolet Equinox, which struck the rear of a 2013 Ford Escape driven by Kaitlyn M. Firestine, 19, Garrett, who was stopped at a traffic light. Pierre told police she applied her brakes, but could not stop before colliding with the Ford Escape.
Police estimated combined damage of $10,000 to $25,000 to the vehicles. Pierre’s vehicle was leaking antifreeze and oil and was towed from the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.