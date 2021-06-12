AUBURN — The Auburn Associate Chapter of Tri Kappa met June 8 after a year of lockdown due to the coronavirus. The meeting was held at Buttermore Pond, where members enjoyed a summer lunch, catered by Cranberry Cottage.
Leslie Hamman opened the meeting in the absence of President Kathy Mettert. She led the opening ritual and welcomed Marge Chagnon as a new member who has affiliated with the chapter. Stella Otterstedt read the minutes from the March, 2020, meeting, and Hamman presented the treasurer’s report. Alyce Schnelker gave an update about Bev Ellert, who was severely injured in an automobile accident on May 12.
Members heard correspondence from Riley Cheer guild, the humane shelter, Black Pine Animal Sanctuary, Emily Samuelson, and newsletters from organizations that Tri Kappa supports.
Bridge-a-rama started again in May, with three active bridge groups: men, women, and couples. Bridge-a-rama is a fundraiser that supports the chapter’s scholarships. This spring, Olivia Fetter received the Joyce Eyler Memorial Scholarship, and Emily Samuelson was the recipient of the Nellie Weaver Scholarship.
Members reviewed the new budget and conducted the initiation of officers. Current officers will serve another term. Hostesses were Susan Buttermore, Margaret Buttermore and Mary Lou Griffin. The next meeting will be Aug. 10, at 6 p.m.
