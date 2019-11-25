WATERLOO — A vehicle struck a deer Saturday at 7:50 p.m. on U.S. 6, 200 feet east of Interstate 69, the Waterloo Marshal’s Department reported.
Katharine A. Rao, 35, of Fort Wayne, was traveling west bound on U.S. 6 when a deer ran onto the roadway. She told police she tried to drive to the right side of the road, but was not able to avoid striking the deer.
The collision caused an estimated $5,000 to $10,000 damage to Rao’s 2019 Mitsubishi, a police report said.
