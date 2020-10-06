BUTLER — Cleanup of the former Butler Company site began Monday and is slated to be finished by the end of 2020, City Planner Steve Bingham told the Butler Board of Works at its meeting Monday night.
Several buildings on the historic property were destroyed in a March 2015 arson fire.
Since the fire, the city had tried unsuccessfully to entice the property owners to clean up the debris. The city finally was able to acquire deed to the property and hired firms to conduct environmental reviews of the site, but an initial grant application was unsuccessful.
The city was able to procure two grants from the Environmental Protection Agency: a $109,518 Revolving Loan Fund Grant and a $71,865 Multi-Purpose Grant. Both grants are administered by the State of Indiana Finance Authority. In addition, the City of Butler has contributed $118,666 to cleanup efforts.
“After five-and-a-half years, the clearance project has started today,” Bingham announced.
SCS Contracting, a subcontractor working for SES Environmental, began clearing and grubbing three areas of the site deemed to be environmentally sensitive, largely along the east side of the property.
Debris removal will begin Oct. 19 when Fritch Excavating takes over. Fritch Excavating, under guidance from SES Environmental, will remove all debris, including environmentally sensitive items such as lead, asbestos and lead paint.
“If everything goes on schedule, the work should be done by the end of the year,” Bingham said. “It’s just good to see it started. It’s been a long, frustrating haul.”
The High Street reconstruction project is nearing completion, Bingham said.
Brooks Construction is working on sidewalks and driveway approaches to the Fawn Haven and Fawn Villa apartment complexes, he said. A final asphalt coat is expected to be laid this week.
The company is also performing repairs on R.E. Jones Road, with work anticipated to be finished by Friday.
In a related note, Bingham said he intends to submit a Community Crossings application to the Indiana Department of Transportation for about 1.5 miles of street projects on Park Lane, North Park Lane, South Park Lane, and sections of East and West Green, Elm, High, James and John streets.
To be eligible for the grant, streets must fall within a state-approved rating system.
The proposed work would cost about $270,000. With the grant, the state pays 75% of the total cost, with the city responsible for 25%.
No streets south of the railroad tracks are included in this year’s proposal. Bingham explained that since Butler is working toward a south side sewer separation project, it doesn’t make sense to pave a street, tear it up and then have to do it again.
“We would like to do them, but we don’t want to pave them and then have to excavate them for a storm sewer project,” he said.
The Community Crossings grant application is due Oct. 23.
The Butler Fire Department has formed a committee to investigate purchasing a rescue-fire engine that would combine the functions of two units in one. Fire Chief Jeff Shultz said specifications should be finished by the end of this week.
“We’re replacing Engine 33 with a rescue-engine,” Shultz said. “Basically, we would be taking most of the equipment off the rescue and combining it into one truck.
“Right now, if we have a car wreck, we have to take two trucks, the rescue and the engine,” he said. “If you combine them into one truck, we can just take the engine to an accident. With limited manpower, that helps in that situation.”
The rescue-engine could cost about $800,000, Shultz estimated, and would take about a year to build. The fire department wants to use a state-approved third party group to order the truck.
Later, Board of Works members Robert Haywood and Eric Johnson authorized Clerk-Treasurer Angela Eck to investigate funding options to purchase a demonstrator vactor truck for the wastewater department The current unit is a 2001 model that is showing its age and in need of repairs.
City Superintendent Eric Dohner and Acting Wastewater Superintendent Scott Lanning discussed a demonstrator unit.
Purchasing the unit directly from the vendor would cost $433,249, or $426,130 by using a state-approved third party bidder.
Using the Indiana Bond Bank, the interest rate would be about 1.2%, and cheaper than other funding sources, Eck noted.
“If we go off last year, we spent $16,000-plus in just maintenance,” Dohner said. “We know those maintenance costs are going to continue to climb.”
If the city trades in the current unit now, it would receive just over $40,000 in trade, as opposed to $35,000 if it waits a year.
Should the demonstrator unit not be available, it might be a year before a new one can be purchased, Dohner added. The owner is using the demonstrator only as a show piece, not to clean sewers.
Lanning noted the current unit is being used in ways it wasn’t designed to be used.
“We realize an ask of this kind is not something you would normally do on such short notice,” he said. “This is something that should have been on the docket three to five years before, so you could begin to prepare and to the appropriate amount of leg work.
“This is just one of those big bites we’ve got to take, and the timing is just what it is.”
Mayor Mike Hartman said equipment upgrades and maintenance had fallen behind in recent years.
“We’re replacing 20-year-old equipment,” Dohner said. “We plan on getting another 20 years out of the equipment we’re looking to purchase.”
In other business, the Board of Works approved a $4,334 quote from Revize of Troy, Michigan, to redesign and update the city’s website.
The Butler City Council approved separate salary ordinances for employees and elected officials on third and final readings.
Hartman read a report from Code Enforcement Officer Mike Fry.
Since the last City Council meeting, Fry said, he has issued seven trash and weed notices, with all issues cleaned up. Fry said he tagged nine vehicles for expired plates. Eight owners complied with the notices, with one vehicle towed away. One burning trash notice was issued.
Fry’s report indicated he has reminded several property owners about large item and brush cleanup being the first week of each month only.
