AUBURN — The DeKalb County Jail’s average population declined sharply in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Sheriff David Cserep II said this week.
Cserep delivered his annual State of the Jail report to the DeKalb County Council on Monday at the courthouse in Auburn.
“We are not keeping anybody in jail that shouldn’t be in jail right now” due to health concerns, Cserep told the council.
Cserep also described structural problems at the 35-year-old jail in downtown Auburn. Following the sheriff’s report, County Commissioners President William Hartman said he is aiming to start construction of a new jail in the spring of 2022.
“I don’t want to use excessive money to be dumping into the old junker that we have” for repairs. Cserep said.
DeKalb County was incarcerating an average of 133 inmates per day in 2019, the sheriff’s report showed.
Inmate numbers dropped to 74-78 in the first months of the COVID pandemic, when Cserep asked local police officers to use discretion in bringing suspects to the jail if they were not violent.
Inmate counts declined sharply in March and April, then began to rise again in July, the report showed.
DeKalb County attempts to keep its jail population at a maximum of 80. It pays surrounding counties to house overflow inmates.
The county paid approximately $400,000 to house inmates elsewhere in 2019. Cserep said he expected to pay $500,000 for remote housing in 2020, but instead the county paid only $109,200.
The state of Indiana reimburses counties $37.50 per day for housing prisoners, which DeKalb County uses to pay for housing its inmates in other jails including those in Noble and Steuben counties.
As 2019 progressed, the DeKalb jail exceeded its maximum capacity from July through the rest of the year, peaking at an average of 103 inmates per day in October, the report showed.
The jail is operating at a ratio of one staff member for 33 inmates, when the recommended safe ration is 1-to-16, Cserep said.
Cserep listed numerous structural problems in the DeKalb jail, such as an incident when concrete from a ceiling fell onto a picnic-style table in one cell block.
“We lucked out on that one” because no inmates were injured, Cserep said.
In another incident, an inmate defeated a lock on his cell, which enabled him to attack another inmate, Cserep said.
Food hatches on 27 cells do not work, causing problems for the jail staff, the sheriff said.
People with wheelchairs cannot access showers in the jail, and a state jail inspector annually tells Cserep that the jail does not meet Americans with Disabilities Act requirements.
In the near future, Cserep said, the jail’s elevator may need more than $100,000 in repairs, and the walk-in refrigerator and walk-in freezer are likely to need replacement.
“I think we all understand that we need to do something about the jail,” County Council President Rick Ring told Cserep after hearing the report. “We’ll try to take care of this in the best possible way. I’m not going to tell you it will be quick.”
However, a short time later, Hartman told the council he hopes to break ground for a new jail in the spring of 2020. That would require voters to approve a November referendum on financing the jail.
Hartman said the county would need to borrow approximately $30 million through a bond issue. That would pay for the new jail and refinancing, at a lower rate, a recent bond for building the Community Corrections Center that opened one year ago.
Hartman said he wants to move quickly to take advantage of low interest rates and hopes to borrow the money at 1.5% or less.
With low interest, building the jail could be tax-neutral, Hartman said. He predicted that when voters understand that, they will vote “yes” in a referendum.
