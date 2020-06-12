GARRETT — Garrett American Legion Post 178, 515 W. Fifth Ave., will reopen at noon Sunday.
The post had been closed due to COVID-19 guidelines.
In accordance with Indiana’s Back on Track program, social distancing measures will be in place, following Gov. Eric Holcomb’s guidelines.
Members have worked since March giving the post a thorough cleaning.
Friday-night dinners will be back. On Friday, June 19, Dick’s famous ribs will be served beginning at 5 p.m. The following Friday will be the post’s fish fry.
The legion has things planned for the July 4 weekend, with a dance July 3 with the Junkyard Band for entertainment and food served on the deck. A hog roast and car show are planned for July 4l.
