Women’s ministry presenting Bible study
AUBURN — Lakewood Park Women’s Ministry will present an eight-session Bible study Wednesdays, Feb. 22 to April 19, at 1:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.
The cost is $15 and includes a book, eight video sessions and small group discussion.
Register at the church, 5555 C.R. 29, or online at lakewoodpark.org.
The group will not meet March 29 due to spring break.
