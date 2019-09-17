AUBURN — A Butler man was sentenced to a total of 15 years of incarceration for dealing in methamphetamine while being in possession of a handgun during a hearing Monday in DeKalb Superior Court II before Judge Monte Brown.
Travis Egly, 22, of the 7100 block of C.R. 28 pleaded guilty to dealing in methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony, as part of a plea agreement. He was sentenced to 14 years of incarceration, with four years suspended and 10 years to serve. He also admitted to the enhancement of the use of a firearm in a controlled-substance offense and received an additional five years of incarceration. The sentences will be served consecutively. He was placed on probation for four years.
Egly’s attorney, Kevin Likes, noted Egly was not physically dealing in methamphetamine at the time of his arrest, but the charge was filed as a dealing offense due to the amount of methamphetamine he possessed and because there were scales.
Likes said a 20-year sentence recommended in a pre-sentence report was harsh and instead suggested a sentence of 10 years. Likes said Egly is employed and has a dependent child. Likes said it would be better for Egly to have a longer term of supervision after he had served any executed portion of his sentence.
Brown noted that Egly was arrested on two separate occasions on charges involving possession of methamphetamine and marijuana while he was on bail or bond in the current case.
“At some point, the light has to come on,” Brown said.
As part of the plea agreement, related charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 4 felony; dealing in marijuana with a prior conviction, a Level 5 felony; alteration of a handgun’s identifying marks, a Level 5 felony; being a felon carrying a handgun, a Level 5 felony; and possession of a controlled substance, a Level 6 felony, were dismissed.
Also in Superior Court II Monday, Brian Jordan of the 100 block of South Broadway, Butler, was sentenced to two years of incarceration, which may be served on work release if he qualifies, for possession of marijuana, a Level 6 felony. As part of a plea agreement, related charges of dealing in marijuana, a Level 5 felony; maintaining a common nuisance, a Level 6 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor, were dismissed.
