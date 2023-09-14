Lakewood women’s ministry to host Bible study
AUBURN — Lakewood Park Women’s Ministry will present a seven-week Bible study for women, “When You Pray.”
The sessions will study six prayers in the Bible what the Bible teaches about how to pray. Sessions will take place every Wednesday, Oct. 4-Nov. 15, at 1:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. at Lakewood Park, 5555 C.R. 29, Auburn. The cost is $22, which includes a workbook. Books can be picked up on Oct. 4. Spaces for the 1:30 p.m. sessions are limited.
Anyone with questions may call Lakewood Park Baptist Church at 925-1393 or email kharvey@lakewoodpark.org. Register online at lakewoodpark.org.
