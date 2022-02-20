AUBURN — A Fort Wayne woman escaped injury in a rollover crash in the 4500 block of S.R. 8 near Auburn at 11:28 a.m. Friday, the DeKalb County Sheriff's Department reported.
Tabitha M. Ketcham, 32, of Fort Wayne, did not report any injuries following the crash but was checked by EMS personnel at the scene. Her 2003 Mercury Sable was determined to be a total loss, according to a news release.
Police said Ketcham was traveling east in the 4500 block of S.R. 8 when she hit a patch of ice, causing her vehicle to leave the roadway. The vehicle went off the north side of the roadway and continued east into a ditch. Ketcham told police the vehicle rolled over side-to-side three times before coming to rest on the south side of the road.
County police were assisted by the Auburn Fire Department, Parkview DeKalb EMS and Riverside Towing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.