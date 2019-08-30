AUBURN — A 1929 Ford Riley Special nicknamed “Ardent Alligator” brought the top price Thursday on the first day of RM Auctions’ Auburn Fall sale at Auburn Auction Park.
The ’29 Ford sold for $115,500, according to the auction company.
The remaining top five prices were:
• 2000 Ferrari 360 Modena, $83,050;
• 1968 Jaguar E-Type Series 1½ 4.2-Litre Roadster, $61,050
• 2013 Ford Shelby GT500 Super Snake, $60,500; and
• 1968 Ford Mustang GT, $46,750.
The auction continued Friday. Nearly 150 lots of memorabilia and collectibles, followed by more than 200 cars, will cross the block Saturday.
RM said Saturday’s highlights include a 2005 Ford GT showing just 11.5 miles and one of 765 finished in Mark IV Red; a 2017 Lotus 3-Eleven, the first U.S. delivery example and one of just 311 built; and several American classics offered from The Ed Meurer Collection, including a full classic 1935 Packard Twelve Convertible Sedan by Rollston.
