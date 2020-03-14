AUBURN — It’s been nearly 1,000 days since the last time a patron checked out a book from Eckhart Public Library’s historic main building in Auburn.
That sad streak will end Sunday, when the library reopens its doors for the first time since an arsonist’s firecracker ignited a blaze that devastated the building’s interior on July 2, 2017.
The celebration will be subdued by the new threat from coronavirus and health guidelines discouraging large gatherings of people.
Library officials have scrapped plans for an open house Sunday, but the library will be open from 1-5 p.m. for people to check out materials and sign up for library cards.
“While we are disappointed that we will not be officially celebrating our return to our restored and renovated historic main library building, we are thrilled to announce that our building will be open to patrons from 1-5 p.m. on Sunday. Patrons are invited to come and check out library materials during those hours,” said Carolyn Foley, president of the library board of trustees.
“Some members of the board of trustees will be available to answer any questions patrons may have regarding our facility, which retains its warm, historic atmosphere while offering our patrons updated technology and improved and expanded services,” Foley said.
Plans call for a formal a celebration this summer of the return to the main library building.
Foley said she likes to say the library made “opportunity out of obstacles” after the fire.
Instead of merely restoring the building from the fire’s damage, the board chose to make improvements and upgrades to the building that first opened in 1911 and was expanded in 1996. The changes include a new, more accessible entrance and a nearly complete redesign of the interior.
“What I really want people to do when they walk in the door is to feel immediately at home — to know that this is their library, that they still see their library under all of the changes, but to see that the changes are all for the good,” Foley said this week.
“These were changes that had been discussed and taken from input from the public before the fire,” said Angela Mapes Turner, secretary of the Eckhart Library Foundation.
“It’s change for people, but I think when they get into it and look around, they’ll see it’s thoughtful change,” Turner said.
Foley said that during the 33-month recovery process, she felt a kinship to library founder Charles Eckhart, who paid for and oversaw its construction in 1910 and 1911.
“I was totally channeling him,” she said, frequently reacting to proposed changes by saying, “It’s not good enough.”
The main library will remain open for business with modified hours beginning Monday. It will be open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday; 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday; and 1-5 p.m. on Sunday.
The library’s Willennar Genealogy Center will be closed during the week of March 16. The Teen Library will be open 3:30-7 p.m. Monday through Friday, and noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday.
Eckhart Public Library also will suspend all programming until further notice. In addition, no items will be due until April 27.
Any patron who does not feel well is asked to take advantage of the library’s delivery service or its digital services, at epl.lib.in.us, rather than coming to the library campus. People with questions on how to access digital services may call the library at 925-2414 ext. 120.
“On behalf of the Board of Trustees, I would like to extend our deep appreciation for our patrons and our staff,” Foley said. “We are grateful for your continued support of the Eckhart Public Library. Together, we are Eckhart Strong!”
