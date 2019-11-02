HICKSVILLE, Ohio — Grabill resident Jeffrey Meador is awaiting a new lease on life.
When he was 19, he attempted to donate a kidney to his brother. At that time, he learned he had Alport syndrome, and instead of being able to donate a kidney, he actually needed one himself. He received a kidney transplant 26 years ago, but now Meador is facing kidney failure again. Doctors say a second kidney transplant is critical.
Meador, a father of two, longs for a transplant that will allow him many more years with his family. He wants nothing more than to live a long and healthy life and to be able to walk his daughters down the aisle someday. Unfortunately, the kidney transplant he requires is very expensive.
The average kidney transplant costs more than $414,000, and that’s only the beginning. Even with insurance, which will cover a portion of the transplant costs, he still faces significant expenses related to the surgery. For the rest of his life, he will need follow-up care and anti-rejection medications. Post-transplant medications are expensive, and they’re as critical to his survival as the transplant itself. Meador’s declining health forced him to stop working, further adding to his financial burdens.
For fundraising support and guidance, Meador turned to the National Foundation for Transplants for assistance. NFT is a nonprofit organization that helps patients raise funds to pay for transplant-related expenses through their community-based fundraising program.
On Saturday, Nov. 9, from 5-9 p.m., there will be a benefit auction in Meador’s honor at the Hicksville Eagles Aerie, 213 E. Edgerton St. There will be live and silent auctions, a DJ for music and dancing, and food available for purchase. There is no cover charge to attend, and the event is open to the public.
Refreshment costs will be three tacos for $5, soda for $1, and beer for $2. Some of the auction items include a Killer Instinct CrossBow, a Fender electric guitar, an infrared heater, an American flag swing, a solar booster pack, a Red and Blue Freedom Gun Safe, $300 in gift cards to Bad Dad Customs, a male and female blood panel from AnyLabTestNow valued at $518 each, and many more items. Proceeds will go to the National Foundation for Transplants to help with some of Meador’s transplant-related expenses.
Those who are unable to attend but who wish to make a tax-deductible donation in honor of Meador may send contributions to the NFT Indiana Transplant Fund, 5350 Poplar Ave., Suite 850, Memphis, TN 38119. Write “in honor of Jeffrey Meador” on the memo line. Secure donations also can be made online at transplants.org. Donors should click on “Find a Patient” to locate Meador.
