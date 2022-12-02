AUBURN — During the spring of 2022, the Community Foundation of DeKalb County invited county leaders from the private, nonprofit, and municipal sectors to participate in a workshop to discuss the future of the county and the benefits of having a county-wide vision.
The workshop was followed by five listening sessions to give the citizens a chance to express their thoughts and wishes for a future in DeKalb County.
Indiana Communities Institute out of Ball State facilitated the workshop and listening sessions, compiled the data, and will present the results on Tuesday from 5-7 p.m. at McKenney-Harrison Elementary School, door 1, 400 S. Indiana Ave.
The event is open to the public. Doors will open at 4:45 p.m. Pizza will be served. Please contact the foundation with any questions at 925-0311 or info@cfdekalb.org.
This county-wide vision initiative has been made possible by the support of the Town of Waterloo, the Town of Hamilton, the City of Butler, the City of Auburn, the City of Garrett, The James Foundation, United Way of DeKalb County, DeKalb County Visitors Bureau, DeKalb Central Schools, and the Community Foundation DeKalb County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.