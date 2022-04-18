AUBURN — A final plan for a new DeKalb County Highway Department location east of Waterloo on U.S. 6 is getting closer.
After updating the DeKalb County Council on April 12, Commission Chair William Hartman updated the DeKalb County Commissioners on progress, which was made during a meeting on Thursday. Hartman said during Monday’s meeting he is meeting one more time this week with Elevatus Architecture to discuss final plans.
“We are getting closer to having the plans done,” he said.
Hartman’s hope is that plans will be completed along with a cost estimate in time for the May 9 council meeting. The plans also still have to be presented to the Waterloo Plan Commission for its approval.
The county has already purchased the Henderson Construction site in Waterloo, which will be renovated to fit the county highway department’s needs. Along with the renovation of the current offices, the county will have to have three additional buildings constructed on the project, including warm storage for the county’s trucks, a shop and wash bay and salt barn.
Commissioners are hoping to work with Nucor Building Systems in Waterloo, which will construct a pre-fabricated building to be used as a maintenance facility on the property. Hartman said Nucor has about a six-month build time at this point.
The discussion led to a presentation by Tony Vie of Elevatus, who discussed construction delivery methods for the project. He outlined three different methods that could be used. The commissioners agreed on the potential usage of one of two methods.
Commissioner Todd Sanderson said his preferred method was the design, bid, build method, which is a “tried and true” method according to Vie. This gives control to one general contractor who hires the needed subcontractors for the project. It keeps the process simple with only one request for proposal and one final contract for the commissioners to approve.
He said this method was the best for this project because the county will already have the plans in place. He said he feels the project is a fairly straightforward one.
Commissioner Hartman and Mike Watson agreed with Sanderson on his suggestion, but said they wanted to take a week before making a final decision.
Commissioners don’t have a final cost estimate on the project, but believe the project will cost somewhere around $6 to $7 million.
In an effort to keep residents safe within county buildings, the commissioners approved a contract with Cintas to maintain and check the nine automated external defibrillators located in the county buildings. Cintas will check and maintain each AED for $10 a month or a total of $1,080 a year. The AEDs will be kept at a rescue ready status. Cintas will also keep first aid kits maintained in each building.
Jason Meek, director of DeKalb County Homeland Security, said he believed it was a good investment for the county.
