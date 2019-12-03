Officers arrest 21
AUBURN — Local police officers arrested 21 people from Nov. 24 through Dec. 1, according to DeKalb County Jail records.
Camilla Murphy, 38, of the 400 block of South Butcher Road, Coldwater, Michigan, was arrested Nov. 24 at 10:49 p.m. by the Waterloo Marshal’s Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Clayton Devaux, 28, of the 9600 block of Pioneer Trail, Leo, was arrested Nov. 25 at 10:22 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a DeKalb County warrant charging him with possession of marijuana, a Class A misdemeanor; possession of a synthetic drug, a Class C misdemeanor; possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor.
Mike Badger, 53, of the 2300 block of Woodland Trail, Auburn, was arrested Nov. 25 at 1:43 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated or with an unlawful alcohol concentration in the blood or breath while having a previous conviction, a Level 6 felony, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class and Class C misdemeanor.
Jorden McCoige, 34, of the 400 block of Nursery Street, Plymouth, was arrested Nov. 25 at 11:14 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department on a charge of battery, a Level 6 felony.
Dustin McHale, 24, of the 400 block of Phillip Street, Auburn, was arrested Nov. 26 at 11 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging failure to appear in court on charges of possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor, and possession of paraphernalia with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor.
Dustin Foreman, 39, of the 400 block of South Oak, Columbia City, was arrested Nov. 26 at 11 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a DeKalb County warrant alleging failure to appear in court on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; unlawful possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Kimberly Custer, 27, of the 1800 block of Klug Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested Nov. 26 at 6:34 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a DeKalb County warrant alleging a probation violation.
Noah Patton, 67, of the 2200 block of C.R. 19, Corunna, was arrested Nov. 27 at 1:46 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on charges of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony, and battery, a Class A misdemeanor.
Nicholas Hauser, 37, of the 3000 block of Aboite Street, Arcola, was arrested Nov. 27 at 1:22 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, a Level 4 felony; possession of marijuana, a Class C misdemeanor; leaving the scene of an accident, a Class B misdemeanor; and a habitual offender enhancement.
Eric Parke, 25, of the 200 block of Kim Drive, Avilla, was arrested Nov. 27 at 4 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a DeKalb County warrant alleging contempt of court for alleged failure to appear and a child support violation.
Bryan Cousino, 41, of the 1900 block of Maple Street, Auburn, was arrested Nov. 27 at 9 p.m. by the Garrett Police Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a previous conviction, a Level 6 felony; operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class A misdemeanor; and driving while suspended with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor.
Isaiah Howard, 24, of the 2000 block of Brooklyn Boulevard, Berea, Kentucky, was arrested Nov. 27 at 10:55 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department on charges of public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor; burglary, a Level 4 felony; and residential entry, a Level 6 felony.
Leslie Klein, 37, of the 1000 block of Bellville Drive, Kendallville, was arrested Nov. 28 at 12:56 a.m. by the Auburn Police Department on a charge of public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor.
Joshua Straub, 26, of the 100 block of East Quincy Street, Garrett, was arrested Nov. 28 at 5:03 a.m. by the Garrett Police Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Corey Schnetzler, 33, of the 500 block of West Ensley Avenue, Auburn, was arrested Nov. 28 at 8:43 a.m. by the Auburn Police Department on charges of residential entry, a Level 6 felony; criminal mischief, a Class B misdemeanor; and public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor.
Angela Burns, 37, of the 300 block of Pequeen Street, Fort Wayne, was arrested Nov. 29 at 7:20 p.m. by the Fort Wayne Police Department on a DeKalb County warrant alleging a probation violation.
Carleigh Common, 21, of the 100 block of Adams Court, Ashley, was arrested Nov. 29 at 7:50 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant for charges of theft, a Class A misdemeanor, and fraud, a Level 6 felony.
Joan Pitcher, 47, of the 1100 block of Stophlet, Fort Wayne, was arrested Nov. 29 at 9:20 p.m. by the Butler Police Department on DeKalb County body attachment warrant alleging contempt of court.
Juan Olvera, 34, of the 3100 block of 3112 Canterbury Boulevard, Fort Wayne, was arrested Nov. 30 at 10:20 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Justin Frownfelter, 32, listed in jail records as a homeless resident of Auburn, was arrested Nov. 30 at 11:50 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department on charges of public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor, and resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor.
Michelle Hoffman, 44, of the 200 block of Betz Road, Auburn, was arrested Dec. 1 at 8:48 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on charges of driving while suspended with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor, and possession of a legend drug injection device, a Level 6 felony.
