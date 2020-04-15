INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Court of Appeals has upheld a DeKalb County court’s decision to revoke a sex offender’s probation after he was removed from a sex offender counseling program.
Matthew A. Sokolowski of the 1600 block of South 16th Street, Goshen, pleaded guilty to child exploitation, a Level 5 felony, in August 2018 as part of a plea agreement filed in DeKalb Superior Court II.
Judge Monte Brown imposed a five-year sentence, all suspended to probation except for time already served in jail while awaiting the outcome of his case.
As a condition of his probation, Sokolowski was required to attend, actively participate in and successfully complete a court-approved sex offender treatment program and maintain steady progress toward all treatment goals as determined by his treatment provider, the Court of Appeals noted in its decision filed Wednesday.
Sokolowski initially began serving his probation in DeKalb County but was transferred to Elkhart County in November 2018.
After a few months of therapy, Sokolowski’s sex offender treatment therapist wrote a letter to Sokolowski’s probation officer saying that Sokolowski “frequently presents with an aggressive attitude, minimizes his offense and need for treatment, identifies blatant disregard for his terms of probation and treatment skills, and contaminates the group process.”
During a therapy session on May 23, 2019, Sokolowski disclosed he traveled to Michigan while on probation. He acknowledged using social media websites Tinder and Instagram and reported that he engaged in oral sex with a woman. He also described pushing his minor sister and discussed getting into physical altercations with his fiancee, the Court of Appeals noted.
Sokolowski’s therapist suspended Sokolowski from treatment, and a petition to revoke Sokolowski’s probation was filed.
During a hearing on the petition, Sokolowski denied violating any condition of his probation and said he believed he was making progress and was willing to cooperate with sex offender treatment. The court revoked Sokolowski’s probation and ordered him to serve the balance of his sentence in the Indiana Department of Correction.
In his appeal, Sokolowski argued that the condition he was found to have violated was “impermissibly vague;” that the court admitted hearsay evidence; and that the state presented insufficient evidence that he violated probation.
In its decision upholding the probation revocation, the Court of Appeals found the condition was specific enough to convey to Sokolowski the conduct that was expected of him, that the court did not admit hearsay evidence and that the state presented sufficient evidence that Sokolowski violated a condition of his probation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.