AUBURN — A year after ground was broken for the new DeKalb County Community Corrections Center, the program’s Executive Director Kellie Knauer is looking to fill staffing positions at the facility.
The department hopes to open its new residential community corrections center on Potter Drive, north of S.R. 8 on the west edge of Auburn, early next year. The new corrections center will house up to 52 inmates in a work-release program. The center will be able to accommodate 40 men and 12 women, but will have some flexibility, Knauer said.
The center is looking to fill 15 full-time jobs and several part-time positions. Openings are on first, second and third shifts.
“Having some kind of experience in law enforcement or corrections would be beneficial, but we’ll have a robust training program,” Knauer said.
Ideal candidates would be people with a positive attitude and who believe that participants can make changes in their lives, while understanding the importance of holding people accountable, Knauer said.
Supervisors will be selected at a later date from qualified applicants within the group hired. Interested applicants should provide cover letters and resumes by 8 p.m. on Oct. 16 to dccc@co.dekalb.in.us, by fax at 927-4779 or delivered in person to the community corrections office in the DeKalb County Office Building, 215 E. 9th St., Auburn, Suite 100.
Then, applicants should attend a brief interview during one of the department’s open houses at the new center, 1000 Potter Drive, on Oct. 19 from 8 a.m. to noon, Oct. 22 from 5-8 p.m. or Oct. 24 from noon to 3 p.m.
“We’ll make determinations on the rest of the process at that time,” Knauer said.
“There are so many moving parts, but I’d like to say we’d like to get everybody hired and into training by January,” she added.
She hopes the facility will be ready to accept residents by February.
“I think we’re very anxious and looking forward to getting this off the ground,” said Community Corrections residential services coordinator Tim Baker.
“It will be nice to finally see it come to completion,” Knauer said of the project. “The county and Department of Correction have been very supporting. It’s been a long road, but we’re getting there.”
